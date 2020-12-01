Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold and is soon releasing this year. The most anticipated game of 2020 is finally the year to commemorate the RTX 3080 Cyberpunk 2077 version of the card. Previously Cyberpunk 2077 released the RTX 2080 Ti version and an OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition.

CD Projekt Red releases the limited edition RTX 3080, followed by a giveaway.

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 is hyped up from E3 in 2013. Now CD Projekt Red is releasing the RTX 3080 Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition of the card. The card reflects the beauty of Night City. The reference model gets a yellow and white accent with a Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the side.

There is no significant upgrade done on the graphics card. It has a stock RTX 3080 specification, and there are no changes in the clock speed. Aside from the GPU upgrade CD Projekt Red is also releasing the special edition gaming chair, backpack, power bank, and even a special edition Razer Viper Ultimate.

The Chinese site showcased the special edition items for the collector package of the Cyberpunk 2077 game. Previously the CD Projekt Red released the RTX 2080 Ti with an all-yellow scheme and an attractive Cyberpunk 2077 logo. This time Nvidia is going with a subtle Cyberpunk look, which all in all looks attractive.

There is no official news from CD Projekt Red or even Nvidia about the giveaway. Since this is a limited edition, there are limited numbers of GPUs. Like last time, Nvidia might give away a few of those GPUs to their followers and fans. But till now, there is no information aside from the Weibo forum’s information.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a role-playing game featuring a massive world map. The futuristic Night City as you live in this hectic life as an Android. CD Projekt Red looked to release the game in April 2020. But after 7 months and 1 delay after going Gold, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on the 10th of December to delight fans worldwide.