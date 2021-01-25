It seems the newly announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 might take its time before launching in the market. The newly released reports stating that the GeForce RTX 3060 will be launching in the last week of February. But we hope there is enough stock for these GPUs as the GPU mining craze has sprung up with scalpers and miners taking over the market.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 retails for $329, launching at the end of February.

The reports come from Videocardz and Wccftech, who have confirmed the release date for the GeForce RTX 3060 at the end of February. Nvidia had announced the graphics card at the CES 2021 event with its mobility graphics card lineups. Nvidia will start shipping the cards ahead, prepping for the end of February launch. But still, we expect low amounts of stocks.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU is the latest graphics card from the Ampere family. The Ampere family uses the 8nm Samsung process node. The RTX 3060 utilizes the GA106-300 GPU with 3584 CUDA cores. It has a base clock of 1320 MHz and boosts up to 1777 MHz. In an exciting change of plan, Nvidia is introducing the 12 GB version of the graphics card. It is not quite sure why there isn’t a 6GB version. But it is likely due to memory supply issues.

In comparison, the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3060 are based on the different GPUs. The lack of clock speed on the RTX 3060 is compensated with the higher CUDA cores. It has higher CUDA cores suited better for professional workloads. The RTX 3060 runs on 192-bit bus width and memory clocks running at 15 Gbps. The card reaches a memory bandwidth of 260 GB/s and has a TDP of 170W.

The RTX 3060 Ti has 8 GB of memory than the RTX 3060, drawing slightly higher power at 200W. But it seems getting hands on the newer graphics card is going to be tough. There won’t be enough graphics cards for the market for the rise of the cryptocurrency market and constriction on trades.

The cryptocurrency craze has taken over the community, and everyone is eyeing a GPU to gain fortunes. The supply of the graphics card is already cut short due to the memory shortage; now, with the mining craze, the supplies will be hard to find. Nvidia will have to enforce strict measures to make sure gamers get their hands on their GPUs. Nvidia is also reviving the RTX 2060 lineups to vacate the spot for the out of stock cards.