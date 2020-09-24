Nvidia is indeed gearing up for the launch of the upcoming AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card. GALAX confirmed that Nvidia is preparing to launch more RTX 30 series in the coming months with considerable improvement to its product stack.

The RTX 3080 with 20GB VRAM, RTX 3070 are a great addition and a PG142 SKU 0. Things look pretty spicy from Nvidia’s side and a tough fight with AMD is expected.

Nvidia’s Roadmap showcases the upcoming RTX 3080 20GB, RTX 3070 and 3060

The leaked picture of the Roadmap came from an internal press meeting. The source of the leak is unknown and came from the Baidu Forums by Twitter users @9550pro and @harukaze5719. Nvidia plans to release 3 SKUs, the RTX 3080 with a whopping 20GB VRAM, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3060.

The RTX 3060 finally gets its green checkmark as speculation about the card has been going around the community.

The RTX 3080 20GB sounds absurd with a larger VRAM. The card is already outperforming the older flagship card, the RTX 2080 Ti. Nowadays, the games don’t utilize more than 8GB of VRAM, and seeing an RTX 3080 with 20GB GDDR6X RAM sounds crazy enough.

We don’t know whether it will be considered an RTX 3080 or even an RTX 3080 Ti. The 20 GB version is expected to cost around $899. A $200 from the MSRP of the RTX 3080 10GB. We might even see a better RTX 3080 with increased CUDA cores, Tensor, and RT cores, improving an already good card’s performance.

Nvidia has already announced the RTX 3070. The RTX 3070 is on par with the last-gen RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super. The card has an 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is already looking great for $499. An unnamed SKU uses the PG142 SKU 0 board, meaning that it might be an RTX 3070 Super/Ti variant.

If the rumors are correct, then it will boost 16GB GDDR6 VRAM or even GDDR6X RAM. The Roadmap showcased the RTX 3060, which comes with 6GB DDR6 VRAM, and looking at the SKU; we expect an RTX 3060 Super/Ti in the making.

The RTX 3060 on par with the RTX 2080. Things do look spicier here from Nvidia.

RTX 3080 prices rise after Scalper stock the RTX 3080 and reselling for a higher price

The dwindling stock of the RTX 3080 is a problem for gamers and buyers, thanks to the Online Scalpers. The RTX 3080 went out of stock thanks to the Scalper using bots to gain hands-on the latest hardware.

The Scalpers are selling the cards for obscene prices so that they can earn profit for each card. The pricing rose from $700 to $2000, even to $5000. Early hardware adopters are eager to get their hands on the new hardware. So Scalper sells it at a higher markup price, whereas early adopters pay the hefty price than Nvidia promised.

eBay buyers have even posted an RTX 3080 Paper Edition. The product isn’t real, actually is a photo of the RTX 3080 printed on a paper. The buyers are trying to fight against the Scalper in the race to get hands-on the RTX 3080.

Nvidia has now started manually checking the orders to avoid stock over piling by buyers. The company has already rejected thousands of orders and are still reviewing buy orders. Nvidia has said that more cards are in production to meet the demands.

The Supply is looking bleak during the launch, and Nvidia has apologized for the launch incident.