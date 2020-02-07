Nvidia pulled off their GeForce NOW from BETA. Now it is available in selected countries. Nvidia GeForce now had been in BETA for months, and finally, Nvidia is providing the services to limited countries. After the unimpressive launch of Google Stadia, Nvidia has entered the cloud gaming services providing more features and games than Stadia. Will Nvidia be the bullet leading to Google Stadia’s death, or will it miss compete with Stadia?

Nvidia GeForce NOW: Not the best but better Cloud Gaming Platform

Nvidia GeForce NOW and Stadia are competing for their new cloud gaming services. At launch, Stadia looked like a promising service, but it was abysmal. Stadia promised tons of features like negative latency, better game library, and better gaming performance. But all we got was some incomplete stuff, but it’s better to say that we got something better than nothing. Nvidia GeForce NOW looks to step into the realm of cloud gaming services, but it seems like it’s going to face the same problem as Google Stadia.

Nvidia opened the doors to its Cloud Gaming service for the users this week, and there a low expectation on the service after seeing how Google Stadia performed. The Nvidia GeForce NOW still struggles with the input lag, the main kryptonite in the cloud gaming services. Even though input lag is present in the service, it kept to the minimum, depending on the user’s bandwidth. Casual gamers may not notice a substantial significant lag while playing games. Still, if you are playing games competitively then, you will experience some hiccups and bumps along the way.

Nvidia now only offers to game steaming up to 1080p 60FPS. It’s quite low in terms of what Stadia is providing, but looking at the internet solution and the minimal latency at 1080p might be the sweet spot for all cloud gaming services. Stadia offers game streaming up to 4K, whereas Microsoft’s xCloud service lets mobile users stream their games at 720p. Even though Nvidia provides a 1080p game streaming service, users will need 15Mbps internet to play games smoothly at 720p and 25 Mbps for 1080p gaming.

Is Nvidia GeForce NOW better than Google Stadia?

Nvidia offers tons of games to play on their cloud gaming services. From Free Games like Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Destiny 2 to paid games like Assassin’s Creed, etc. There are more game titles that Nvidia offers, but there are some big titles like GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, which are missing. These games will be added to the services later. Due to the vast game library and better gaming experience, Nvidia looks like the better one. Plus, you can also enable RTX on games like Wolfenstein: Young Blood, etc.

Nvidia GeForce NOW uses a client to stream games on your device rather than relying on a web browser. Even though Nvidia uses a client, the client doesn’t have a clean UI and is hard to navigate. The clients check your internet connection while starting games so that users might get some hiccups and stutter at first. The client adjusts the user experience according to internet bandwidth. Nvidia lets users choose between 4 streaming quality (Balanced, Data Saver, Competitive and Custom).

Talking about gaming, yes, Nvidia suffers from input lag, and it is not suited for highly competitive gaming and fast reaction games. The input lag might be minimized when more rapid technology gets introduced in the industry. Till then, every game using the service will have to face the input lag. Nvidia edges Stadia over its services and prices too. Nvidia GeForce NOW is free. Yes, Free, but you have only 1 Hour session play, then you will be thrown back to the queue. Then there is the founder’s pass in Nvidia, which makes life easier. Plus, you can play your pre-owned games on GeForce NOW. There Nvidia allows users to access steam interface on the client, which lets you play your pre-owned games, but you can’t play unsupported games. The client doesn’t run the game prompting users that the game isn’t supported on the platform right now.

Is Nvidia the superior platform for cloud gaming?

No. The cloud gaming concept doesn’t fit in with the current infrastructure. Yes, you might get a decent gaming experience, but still, this will be limited to certain countries. The internet bandwidth and technology isn’t great. Countries like the USA, Canada, or European countries do have good internet to support it, but due to limited servers, the latency increases, making cloud gaming problematic.

Nvidia does have better services than Google Stadia, they offer more games and give better services, but it doesn’t mean Google Stadia will have to shut their door. Nvidia and Stadia are in the same hole as the concept needs time to develop and needs a better support system. The service applies to people with high-bandwidth internet at their homes. But as an average user standpoint, most of the people are going to stick with their traditional gaming PC rather than relying on a cloud gaming service.

So until further infrastructure development and better connectivity are made, it’s going to be a hard time for Nvidia GeForce NOW and other services like Google Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud Gaming, and Sony’s cloud gaming.