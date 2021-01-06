Today we have an exclusive leak regarding the RTX 3060 Ultra from Asus. Nvidia is finally pushing the RTX 3060 in the market amidst the tons of rumors. The RTX 3060 is a 12 GB model that packs more VRAM than its flagship RTX 3080.

First Asus Custom Model the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra 12 GDDR6 surfaces online

WCCFTech reported the leak with information from their unknown source. We are getting a hefty GPU RTX 3060 Ultra GPU with 12 GB of VRAM. Asus lists the graphics card as TUF-RTX3060U-012G-Gaming. The TUF series card is the first custom card announced for the RTX 3060 graphics card.

Still, We don’t know how Nvidia tries to separate the regular 6GB cards. It seems the RTX 3060 Ultra naming scheme is only for the 12 GB model. The Ultra card is set above the TI or the Super variant. It seems Nvidia looks to pack in more models in its already jam-packed SKUs.

The Asus TUF RTX 3060 Ultra Gaming features 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The massive heatsink has several heat pipes running through it. The triple-fan settings on the TUF card offer better cooling. But the gigantic heatsink is enough to cool the card in the idle model achieving 0dB technology.

The 2.7 slot RTX 3060 uses a custom PCB design with a cooler and extended backplate. Still, we don’t have the full specification card. There is no information about the CUDA core count, power draw, etc. It seems Asus might go with dual 8-pin connector with the RTX 3060 Ultra. As for the display output, the card comes with a single HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs.

Nvidia looks to bring change and add the Ultra lineup with the already existing Ti and Super lineup. The Gaming Ultra sounds the top of the line configuration for the specified graphics card, but it might confuse the newer general audience. But Nvidia looks to go ahead with the name pricing the card at $449. Nvidia is gearing up for the CES 2021 with tons of announcements.