The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is not available officially until now. But with pieces of evidence, we can say that Nvidia has formally announced the launch of this new graphics card.

Well, to add more to this point, you can watch the report from Videocardz, you will find the leaked images of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition GPU.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

This new graphics card has used a lot of silver highlights compared to the previous 30XX Founders Edition GPUs. Appearance-wise the design meets our expectations. Likewise, the power input requires a new 12-pin adaptor. Hence, you will find the graphics card coming with an adaptor in the packaging as before.

Even though things have not been confirmed yet, an early leak has hinted at the following specifications about the product.

4,864 CUDA cores

Base Clock Speed – 1410MHz

Boost Clock Speed – 1665MHz

256-bit memory bus at 14GBps

8GB of GDDR6 VRAM

Our Thoughts

This information that we are receiving and providing are just leakages that have hinted us to presume certain things. Nothing has been officially verified by the company. As the news, the 3060 Ti is to be launch on December 2nd. Hence, we do not have to wait for long to get full-fledged reliable information.

Rumors have it; the card will be priced around $399. This new Nvidia GPU seems likely to be a massive success with a lot of things to offer at a considerably reasonable amount of price. However, we expect them to be found insufficient amounts compared to the Nvidia 30XX cards up to date.