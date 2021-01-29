There is no fixed information about the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. A new leak from the Chinese forums marked the expected RTX 3080 Ti as the RTX 3080 20G. The Leaker has showcased the RTX 3080 20GB performance with performance on par with RTX 3090.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB spotted online in Chinese forums with leaked benchmarks.

According to the post at Bilibili, the card is referred to as the GeForce RTX 3080 20GB. Nvidia will not name the RTX 3080 20GB as the RTX 3080 Ti in an odd turn. But this is an initial leak that might not entirely match with the final product. The RTX 3080 20GB comes with an upgraded GPU, increased VRM but the same bus bandwidth of the RTX 3080 10GB.

The GA102-250-KD-A1 is featuring in the PG133-SKU15 PCB for the RTX 3080 20G. The new GA102 GPU features the 104906 CUDA cores, 112 ROP, and 328 TMUs similar to the RTX 3090. The RTX 3080 20G has a base clock of 1395 MHz and boosts up to 1695 MHz.

The RTX 3080 retails the higher-end DDR6X memory with memory speeds running at 19 Gbps. The card sits at a 320-bit bus interface equalling the total bandwidth to 760 GB/s. It has the same TDP as RTX 3080 10GB rating at 320W. But that is expected to change with the change in Core count and memory.

The leaked performance shows the RTX 3090 winning the RTX 3080 20G with minimal difference. The RTX 3090 is 5% faster than the RTX 3080 20G, which is quite close. IT consumes less power than the RTX 3090 and performs on par. So the RTX 3080 20GB will bloom in the market.

Twitter User Harukaze5719 posted the detailed chard based on all the performance metrics on the Chinese forum.

The RTX 3080 has excellent mining potential. The card can achieve an Ethereum mining rate of 125.3 MH/s consuming only 267 W of power. The RTX 3080 20GB holds its best, hovering around 48C while mining.

There is no release date for the higher-end RTX 3080 card as of yet. Nvidia looks to keep all the RTX 30 series cards on stock before releasing any more cards. The RTX 3080 20GB is a direct competitor with the Radeon RX 6900XT, but it all depends on the card’s retail price.