The Nvidia RTX 3080 looked good during the launch. Everything worked fine until the bugs and the black screen error-riddled most of the AIB partner cards. The launch driver faced severe crashes in-game, and Nvidia’s inbox is flooded with the crash messages.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 custom variant face crashes and black screen during games.

Nvidia’s forums are flooded with user reports after the RTX 3080 custom cards crashed while gaming. The crash source hasn’t been identified yet, but users said that the boost clock might cause the crashes. The partnered cards crash whenever the card boosts over 2 GHz boost clock.

Other users also have reported CTDs (Crash to Desktop) or simple black screen. The cause of the CTD might relate to the graphics driver bugging out. But still, there is no response from Nvidia or the AIB partners.

According to reports, the AIB partners were testing the cards during its launch. And revealed their cards soon after the launch. The AIB cards were undergoing testing right before launch, and they haven’t finalized the clock speed for the custom cards.

The unfinalized cards might have caused the driver’s problems, causing it to crash on higher clock speed. We haven’t faced any problem with our MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3080, but users still report CTDs.

The only solution for the crash is to underclock the card. The MSI afterburner allows the card to be underclocked and kept under 2.0 GHz to avoid crashing. Still, there is no talk from the AIB partner about the case, and it seems Nvidia is working on the fix.

The problem can be fixed by removing the pre-existing GPU driver and waiting for an updated version. We will keep you updated on the reply from the AIB and Nvidia about the issues.