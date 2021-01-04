The RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 mobile graphics card surfaced the previous week with the Intel configuration. The mobile RTX 3080 specification has leaked online with its next-gen performance metric. It seems the mobile space is getting a lot of hefty graphical power.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 mobility feature with 16 GB memory and a boost clock of 1540 MHz

Twitter User TUM_APISAK spotted the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 mobility GPU in the Geekbench library. The benchmark of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU comes with impressive numbers in the OpenCL test.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX551QS

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H + RTX 3080 Laptop 16.0 GB — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) January 3, 2021

The Nvidia RTX 3080 an impressive 139181 score in the OpenCL score in the Geekbench 5 test. The mobile RTX 3080 beats the desktop RTX 2080 Ti flagship card and RTX 3070 with a close affair. The GPU trail behind the mobile RTX 3080 graphics card loses to the RTX 3080 desktop GPU. The mobile GPU trails behind by 30% to desktop counterparts due to the hardware limiters.

The RTX 3080 mobile graphics card features 48 SMs with 6144 CUDA cores. It has 40% fewer CUDA cores than its desktop counterpart. The RTX 3080 has 16GB of VRAM running across a 256-bit bus interface. Still, there is no specification on the VRAM. But if it uses the GDDR6 chip, it will have 14 Gbps memory speed with a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The card boosts up to 1540 MHz, which looks capped considering its low TDP.

The above mention Geekbench results showcase the performance of the RTX 3080 Max-P variant. Even though it draws 115-150W at load, it underperformance due to its lower CUDA core and limited TDP. The benchmark was done on an Asus Zephyrus GX551QS laptop with AMD’s latest Ryzen 9 5900H CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads. The model ships with a very unusual 48 GB of system memory.

Previously, the RTX 3070 mobile Max-Q performance did ensure excellent performance out of the new Ampere card. The RTX 3080 is already looking like a great contender in the mobile lineup with performance on par with the RTX 2080 Ti desktop GPU. We still have to wait until CES 2021 were manufactured to launch their laptop with Nvidia’s latest Ampere mobile GPU.