Nvidia did cancel the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti amidst the growing concern of not meeting the current products’ demand. But that won’t stop Nvidia from releasing its R. MANLI submitted a listing of the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3060, and RTX 3050 graphics card to the EEC.

It seems Nvidia did have a plan to release these cards despite the current constraints present in the market. Twitter user Komachi spotted the listing for the four graphics cards on the EEC site. The listing sure does confirm Nvidia now canceled RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti but adds more budget segmented cards like RTX 3060 and RTX 3050.

MANLI is one of the AIB partners providing custom cards RTX 30 series cards. There were tons of leaks showcasing the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. Nvidia is pulling a fast trigger on AMD as the competition started to build up after the Radeon RX 6000 launch.

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 are mid-ranged and budget segmented cards, appealing to most budget buyers. Previously the RTX 2060 was the mid-ranged RTX gaming card with an OK price tag. The RTX 3050 is the newest entry on the budget segment on the market featuring full-blown support. It won’t have a spectacular or significant performance for the specs, but it sure looks like a gateway to RTX gaming for all budget builders.

The RTX 3050 comes with 2304 CUDA cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. It will be the direct successor to the GTX 1650 going around for a sub $200 price tag. As for the RTX 3060, it has 3840 CUDA cores with 6 GB GDDR6 memory. It is a mid-ranged card, unlike the RTX 3070 or RTX 3080. It looks to better Ray-Tracing performance on par with the RTX 2080.

The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti look like significant upgrades to the pre-existing RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 graphics card. The RTX 3070 was previously listed online in Lenovo’s prebuild with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Now the listing is taken down.

Nvidia is bringing down the gauntlet on AMD with its RTX 3080 Ti. It will directly compete with Radeon RX 6900XT. The RTX 3080 Ti a massive 20 GB GDDR6X memory. It has 10496 CUDA cores same as the RTX 3090. It seems Nvidia wants to beat the competition by offering better hardware at a low price.

The cards are expected to launch next year. Nvidia is currently is facing constraints on shipping due to the COVID situation. All of the listed graphics cards will release in the Q2 half of 2021 or even later. If the COVID situation still goes on, it might be hard to get hands these newer cards.