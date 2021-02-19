The mining craze has risen a lot, with bitcoin reaching an all-time high price. Nvidia is struggling to push out cards on the markets and the stock being overwhelmed by miners and scalpers. But Nvidia is introducing the Miner specifics graphics card with hash rate equal to RTX 3060 Ti.

The mining craze has choked a lot of graphics cards on the market. The pandemic has kept all the people in their homing making the resort to gaming to pass time. The graphics cards are not reaching the gamer for which it was intended to. But Nvidia is solving the mining issues by bringing out the CMP HX mining processors.

Nvidia announced four mining-specific graphics cards with different memory sizes. Each of the graphics cards has a specific hardware and mining rate. The Top of the line 90HX card has an Ethereum Hash Rate of 86 MH/s at 320W. The base model 30HX comes has an Ethereum Hash Rate of 26 MH/s at 125W.

All of the Mining graphics cards are based on the GA102 GPU. The cards will be available in Q1 and the 10GB version finally reaching stores in Q2 of 2021.

Nvidia is taking on drastic rules to tackle miners getting hands on the newer graphics cards. The newer graphics card driver takes a heavy toll on the mining efficiency of the RTX 3060 Ti cards. Upon detection for mining-specific algorithms, the driver swiftly limits the hash rate down to 50%. The graphics driver cover all operating system making it hard to mine in the Linux based operating system.

The only person this software block actually stops from mining is the retail miner. Gamers that want to put their GPU to mine part-time won't be able to. While mining operations continue to enjoy full use. Distribution of mining resources just got more unequal. 😀 — Usman Pirzada (@usmanpirzada) February 18, 2021

This is great news for all the gamers as Miners will have to specifically buy the mining card. It will help gamers get a handful of the graphics cards. But that won’t stop miner to create a mining-specific BIOS bypassing the latest driver update.

Nvidia has been bringing back the older graphics card like the GTX 1050 Ti and RTX 2060 just to vacate the market. Most of the gamer might not like the older cards reappearing the market but for the time being, everyone has to live up with it.