The gaming market has been severely hit on all fronts. Gamers are facing problems with the lack of graphics cards in the market. As the cryptocurrency is on the rise and COVID already crippling the supplies, Nvidia is reviving the Pascal graphics cards. Nvidia has no other choice to bring back some Pascal cards in the current market to meet the demands of people.

Nvidia reviving the 10-series graphics card to vacate the Market for Gamers

Getting hands-on on a new graphics card is now virtually impossible. The RTX 30 series has faced a lot of supply issues thanks to the pandemic. The pandemic has not only caused problems in supplies but the demand has increased as well. People game in their free time as they stay inside their home due to COVID.

According to youtube TechYesCity, A retailer confirmed that the GTX 1050 Ti cards are starting to reappear in the market. The Retailer gave info that the GTX 1050 Ti, discontinue 2 years ago has starting to restock in the market. The RTX 2060 has started in production or as we can tell Nvidia is using the remaining RTX 2060 GPU and stocking them on shelves.

The GTX 1050 Ti is not the best of the bunch but still offers better 1080p performance on esports title. The 4GB variant of the card is not the best for gaming and miner usually stray away from these cards. Now mining does require more than 4 GB of VRAM. So most of them opt for AMD’s RX 570 and RX 470 cards.

This also comes as a fact that the GTX 1050Ti are easier to produce. The cards utilize the older GDDR5 VRAM which is less in demand. The DDR6 VRAM has faced problems and supply chains have slowed down as well. Nvidia can save some money and resources using the DDR5 VRAM and saving the DDR6 VRAM for the RTX series cards.

The RTX cards are hit heavily due to the mining craze and will look to severely cut supply lines. The GTX 1050 Ti might alleviate the graphics card stock issues, but we still don’t know when will this end. But it seems it will take a lot of time or H2 of 2021 for the graphics card stock issues to end.