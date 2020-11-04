Oh, the GPU wars have been piping up. AMD put up a convincing product for a lower price than what Nvidia was offering. Now Nvidia gears up to take down the Radeon RX 6800XT. A tweet by Kopite7kimi reports the Nvidia preps to tackle the Radeon RX 6800XT with its latest RTX 3080 Ti. It looks like Nvidia is keen to release the RTX 3080 Ti after AMD’s stunning RX 6000 revelation.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti being prepped with previously rumored 20GB VRAM

Nvidia pushed their sights towards the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and supposedly the RTX 3070 Ti. The RTX 3080 Ti was previously canceled as the company isn’t able to push enough GPU. The plans to release the RTX 3080 Ti was on hold until AMD released its latest Radeon RX 6800XT. The Radeon RX 6800XT performs similarly to RTX 3080, undercutting it by $50.

So Nvidia is looking to undercut the Radeon RX 6900XT and the RX 6800XT. The RTX 3080 Ti utilizes the GA102 GPU. It has 10496 CUDA cores, similar to the RTX 3090. In addition to the CUDA cores, it gets a massive 20 GB VRAM upgrade. The 20 GB GDDR6X sits on a 320-bit bus reaching speed up to 19 Gbps. The memory speed is slightly slower than the RTX 3090. It boasts a total bandwidth of 760GB/s. The TGP of the card is not finalized but will be over RTX 3080’s 320 Watts.

RTX 3080 Ti FE:

PG133-SKU15,

GA102-250-KD-A1,

20GB GD6X,

the same FP32 count as 3090, 10496FP32,

the same MEM speed and TGP as 3080,

no NVLINK. — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020

If the RTX 3080 Ti is revived, we might see RTX 3070 Ti being revived as well. But the RTX 3080 Ti sure looks to kill both Radeon RX 6900XT and RTX 3090. But the RTX 3090 was never advertised as a gaming card; it is more of a professional card. RTX 3090 has the specification of a Titan card minus the Titan driver optimization.

Just beating the RX 6800XT won’t do. The RTX 3080 Ti could hit the market for around $899-$999 higher than the RX 6800XT. We won’t know how the RTX 3080 Ti will scale in performance. But considering the similar specification to the RTX 3090, it might as well lessen the gap between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The RTX 3080 is 10% – 15% slower than the RTX 3090. The RTX 3080 Ti might have a difference of 5% against the RTX 3090.