The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is one of the most expected consumer graphics cards in the market. The hype has already been built up after the performance of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The final specification of the RTX 3080 Ti has changed a bit. It seems we are getting a cutdown version of the RTX 3080 Ti, which is nowhere near to the RTX 3090.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti speculated to comes with 12GB GDDR6X VRAM with CUDA Core Cutdown

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is rumored as a monstrous card with 20GB of GDDR6X VRAM. It was nearly close to the new RTX 3090 graphics card with its 24GB VRAM. But the latest news confirms significant revision on the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It is nerfed quite a lot compared to the rumored configuration.

Twitter User Kopite7kimi gave some insight on the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti. He reported that the RTX 3080 Ti is getting 12 GB of VRAM. The card is expected to have 10240 CUDA cores. That is a significant loss for the rumored RTX 3080 Ti. But Nvidia did have to take some steps to distinguish the RTX 3090 from the flagship card.

There is no fixed reason why Nvidia is cutting down the specification of the card. Most of the news related to the lack due to GPU yields, production, and stocks. The DDR6 memory is facing a cut back in production, with AIB struggling to manufacture more custom cards.

The RTX 3080 Ti has no fixed date release date. But there are rumors are going in the community speculating the launch date in April. However, not every piece of information is 100% true. The RTX 3080 Ti is set to launch with a price tag under $100. The card competes with the Radeon RX 6900XT, which beats the RTX 3080 in rasterization. But RTX 3080 Ti will come with features like Ray-Tracing, DLSS, NVENC encoder making it a practical choice.