Nvidia is releasing the RTX 3080 Ti soon in the first quarter of 2021. But new rumors state point towards a new GPU featuring the RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super. This might be good news for hardware enthusiasts. But the Super line of graphics card might convolute the whole RTX 30 lineup.

Nvidia RTX 30 Super series supposedly underworks with 16 GB VRAM.

The launch for the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3060 is imminent, sitting for Q1 of 2021. The unseemly new RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super is under construction as for the news reports. There is no concrete evidence for the upcoming RTX 30 Super series. Twitter User kopite7kimi pointed out there are several new SKUs. The user pointed out the RTX 3080 Super and the RTX 3070 Super.

I know there are some new SKUs recently, but I don't know their names yet, maybe 3070 Super and 3080 Super. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 31, 2020

The specification of the cards hasn’t leaked, but speculation has been going around in the community. The RTX 3080 Super and the RTX 3070 Super are the latest GPU line featuring the GDDR6 or GDDR6X memory. As a fact, Nvidia even mentioned that the supply of the RTX 30 series graphics card would normalize in the 1st Quarter of 2021.

The supply of GDDR6X looks to stabilize in the upcoming months. With the steady flow of the components, Nvidia looks to pump more graphics cards into the market. But still, the Super cards might affect the overall RTX lineup.

The RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super both state to have 16 GB of VRAM. Kopite7kimi further elaborates that RTX 3080 Super uses the GA102 GPU. The RTX 3070 Super gets a newer GA103S GPU with a minor bump in Core and RT cores. It seems Nvidia looks to tackle all of the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards with its Super series cards.

GA102 and GA103S — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 31, 2020

Since we don’t have the performance number or the card’s specification, we can’t give a rough figure on the cards as well. We don’t know how Nvidia is going to squeeze the Super lineup. It might seem Nvidia might end production of the previous card and pave the way for the new cards. Or they might even undercut the previous card and slide the RTX 30 Super cards in the lineup.