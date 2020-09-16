Nvidia has unveiled its Ampere GPU this month and will shortly be available in the market. The expected Quadro RTX gains much anticipation and hype in the prosumer section.

Some sighted leaks regarding the Quadro RTX have surfaced online, and prosumer might jump off their seats regarding this one.

Nvidia Quadro RTX with 48GB spotted online with GDDR6 Memory.

The Ampere Nvidia Quadro RTX looks smooth with its 48GB VRAM and GDDR6 specification memory. The Quadro RTX gets a massive CUDA core upgrade to 10752 cores stuffed in 628mm2 die size.

The Tensor cores have also increased to 656, significantly improving its single precision calculation to 30 TFLOPs. The Nvidia Quadro uses the high-end GA102 GPU, the best of the Ampere GPUs.

There is no knowing how good will the Quadro RTX perform cause its hardware is looking pretty stacked.

Even bigger Ampere cards are coming, and I have pics… pic.twitter.com/XxQK29eQ9i — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) September 12, 2020

The leaked image shows the NVIDIA Control Panel listing down the key specification of the card. There is no information about the name of the card. But according to the leaker Kopite7kimi, it is RTX A6000, and we might see an RTX A8000 in the future.

The Quadro RTX uses the high-ranking Ampere GPU, the GA102 GPU, which is faster than the top-performing consumer GA104. The Quadro RTX has 48GB GDDR6 Memory running in a 384-bit wide bus interface.

We expected to see GDDR6X Memory on all the Quadro Cards, but it looks like that is not the case. The Quadro RTX has a total bandwidth of 768 GB/s, which is slower than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, which hits 936 GB/s.

That doesn’t come in as a shocker as the RTX 3090 utilizes the GDDR6X Memory allowing it to hit almost 1 TB/s. The Quadro RTX packs 2% more cores than the RTX 3090and runs at 1860MHz with 30 TFLOPs computing horsepower.

Graphics Card Quadro RTX 5000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro RTX 8000 Quadro RTX A6000 (Ampere) GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Ampere GPU GPU Process 12nm 12nm 12nm 8nm Die Size 545mm² 754mm² 754mm² 628mm² CUDA Cores 3072 Cores 4608 Cores 4608 Cores 10752 Cores Tensor Cores 384 Cores 576 Cores 576 Cores 656 Cores Single Precision 11.2 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 Boost Clock 1.81 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.86 GHz Ray Tracing Spec 6 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec TBA Memory Bus 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s 672 GB/s 672 GB/s 768 GB/s TDP ~160W ~200W ~225W TBA

This is the first sighting of the Ampere architecture on the Quadro cards. We expect Nvidia to use the GDDR6X Memory on the later Quadro lineup. The GDDR6X modules will go into mass production in 2021.

We might even see more GTX or RTX cards with the GDDR6X modules. There is tons of speculation going around in the community on the upcoming RTX Titan cards and Quadro cards.

Still, nothing has been revealed, and indeed we don’t know which top-class GA102 or GA100 GPU they will be utilizing. Ampere line GPU will shortly begin hitting the shelves, so will the leak. Expect hardware news in the coming few months.