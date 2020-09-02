Amidst its Epic legal war against Apple , Fortnite developers reached yet another milestone. Fornite got Ray Tracing support from Nvidia.

The GeForce Special Event announced their upcoming RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 would support RTX. Moreover, the company announced Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Fornite are part of the first wave of games getting next-gen ray tracing support. Fortnite is getting Ray Tracing support from Nvidia.

Rising Nvidia Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing calculates the origin of every ray of light in real-time. As a result, it delivers incredibly precise lights, shadows, and reflections. Moreover, it enhances ambient occlusion, profound textures, and weather.

On Tuesday, Nvidia announced Ray Tracing is coming to PC Fortnite. Their current series of graphic cards will be able to deliver the feature. Yet, the upcoming Ampere GPUs we saw on the live stream will naturally do a better job.

Additionally, Fortnite will support DLSS 2.0 (Deep Learning Super Sampling). That’s an Nvidia feature that uses AI to boost frame rates while keeping ray tracing effects at their maximum potential.

Nvidia already shared a clip showcasing high-fidelity surface reflections:

When Ray Tracing premiered its original RTX 20-series back in January 2019, no game developer was flocking to Nvidia’s tech back in the day. The industry named it as superfluous and expensive.

Now, though, one of the most popular in the world is joining the trend. On top of that, the popular CoD franchise is also going forward with Ray Tracing support. The current Modern Warfare title already enjoys these kinds of graphics.

Ray Tracing reaches Fortnite

Fortnite’s graphic improvements

In particular, current-gen Nvidia RTX cards can support Ray Tracing on Fortnite. You’d have to update the card with your GeForce Experience software to enjoy the enhancement.

Here are the detailed add-ons RTX is bringing to Epic’s battle royale.

Ray-traced reflections: it recreates how light reflects on metal and glossy surfaces. It includes natural mirrors like glass, windows, and brushed metals.

it recreates how light reflects on metal and glossy surfaces. It includes natural mirrors like glass, windows, and brushed metals. Ray-traced shadows: it models shadows on surfaces with great accuracy. It also improves the texture and contact detail.

it models shadows on surfaces with great accuracy. It also improves the texture and contact detail. Ray-traced global illumination: this feature calculates world lighting with massive precision. In particular, it illuminates the environments of the battle royale. It also illuminates players and characters with great detail, clarity, and fidelity.

this feature calculates world lighting with massive precision. In particular, it illuminates the environments of the battle royale. It also illuminates players and characters with great detail, clarity, and fidelity. Ray-traced ambient occlusion: ambient occlusion is where objects and surfaces meet. As a result, it creates subtle shadows that can highlight surface details.

Ray Tracing on Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

The much-awaited Black Ops series is coming back with a Cold War traced with Nvidia’s upcoming Ampere GPUs.

As a direct sequel to the favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops, the new title is dropping players deep in the volatile ’80s era.

Activision is building a spy single-player campaing. Players will meet historical figures and participate in battles around the globe. Locations include Vietnam, East Berlin, Soviet Moscow, Tukey, and more.

Aside from the campaing, the players will have an arsenal of ’80s equipment for multiplayer battles. Zombies are also awaiting death by your hand.

On PC, though, everything gets better. Nvidia has collaborated with Raven, Treyarch, and Beenox to bring ray tracing to the game. As it is, Nvidia’s tech is going to be a highlight of the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. It will go further than ever on the franchise to submerge players into the war.

Nvidia is enhancing CoD multiplayer graphics

Because CoD’s multiplayer is one of the world’s most popular online games, Nvidia has chosen to add its newer features.

Notably, they added Nvidia Reflex technology. It optimizes system latency for competitive games, which makes games more responsive.

“With the GeForce RTX 30 Series, we’ve been able to expand our ability to realistically immerse players into our game world with the integration of ray tracing features,” said Mark Gordon, Co-Studio Head at Treyarch. “We’re also excited about the introduction of NVIDIA DLSS, which will level up performance. We look forward to continuing our commitment to Call of Duty® PC players everywhere.” – Nvidia.

On the same note, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are getting Nvidia DLSS support. It will level up performance for PC users rocking the RTX series graphic cards.

Another thing to note is the Black Ops: Cold War campaing is also featuring Nvidia Ansel. This tech allows you to frame unique high-resolution screenshots on the flight.

Moreover, with Nvidia Highlights running on your multiplayer sessions, the GPU will record your best kills, plays, and kill streeks automatically.

RTX Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer

I want to close this article with something that might excite you. Nvidia also unleashed a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, if you’re interested. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming title is the latest member of the RTX family.

Check it out: