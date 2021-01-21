Nvidia is facing problems with the supply of the latest RTX 30 series cards. The solution to fill those gaps means filling older generation cards. With an odd move, Nvidia is bringing the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super back to the market.

It is odd to see an older, slower card like RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super coming back into the market. The information comes from overclocking.com, confirming the report with their sources. The sources are three major AIBs reviving the RTX 2060 series, and Nvidia has given the signal to push these cards ahead.

Nvidia introduced the RTX 2060 as a mid-range segment with the latest Turing architecture. The RTX 2060 got a price undercut with the introduction of the RTX 2060 Super. The RTX 2060 starts at $299, and RTX 2060 Super costs $399. That is not the problem yet.

The RTX 2060 series is getting a price hike, costing over 330 Euros in France. But we hope there isn’t limited stock for the RTX 2060 GPU.

Nvidia looks to sell these cards at the same price. Comparing the prices, the RTX 3070 costs the same as RTX 2060 Super with better performance and newer architecture. From a value standpoint, reintroducing the prices of RTX 2060 is not valuable. The RTX 3060 is way more power full than the RTX 2060 making it even odd.

The RTX 2060 uses 6 GB of DDR6 VRAM and the TU106 GPU. The Super version came with a bumped TU104 GPU with better CUDA cores, clock speed, and massive 8GB of VRAM. Both feature the first ray-tracing cores. It seems Nvidia has a lot of GA104 and GA106 GPU stock and suits it as the best time to push the card for the DIY market.

The RTX 30 series graphics card still faces problems in stock. There won’t be an adequate supply of RTX 30 series cards until April 2021. Plus, there are stock problems for the DDR6 RAM chips, limiting the production of the Ampere series cards.