Nvidia finally confirmed the official launch date of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. The cards will launch this May, but each of them will have a separate release date. The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti right before COMPUTEX 2021. There are some reports claiming pre-orders in certain parts of Asia.

Nvidia confirms RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti on May 31st

The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti’s configurations were speculated way ahead and have gone through tons of changes. The RTX 3080 Ti will launch a week ahead of the RTX 3070 Ti.

May 31st – Official launch of the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti

2nd June – Review Embargo for 3080 Ti

3rd June – 3080 Ti release date

June 9th – Review Embargo for 3070 Ti

June 10th – 3070 Ti release date

Nvidia will present a keynote during Computex 2021, eventually talking about the new Titan cards. The RTX 3080 Ti has received many changes with a 12GB memory configuration and utilizing the GA102-225 GPU. The GPU features 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 SMS.

The RTX 3070 Ti is another fascinating graphics card featuring GA104 GPU and 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM. The card features 6,144 and a higher clock speed than its standard RTX 3070 counterpart.

We can take a close guess, the RTX 3070 Ti will be priced at $579, and the RTX 3080 Ti will cost $999. These prices will take a straight compete against RX 6800 and RX 6900XT. These prices will inflict some damage to the competition. But according to sources, Pakistan retailers have started pre-order for RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti.

Now in a deleted post, Thrift.PK stated that they are taking pre-orders for Palit’s GameRopck and Gaming Pro graphics card RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. The RTX 3080 Ti was listed for 420,000 PKR (~$2,700) and RTX 3070 Ti for 310,000 (~$2,000). The seller took down the Facebook post soon after.

The silicon shortage has affected graphics card production, and retailers have taken advantage of the ongoing graphics card shortage. The Pakistani Retailer is selling the cards at almost twice the MSRP of the cards.

Nvidia does promise to deliver more cards in the market. The starts will start shipping in the first week of June.