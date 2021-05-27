Nvidia has officially announced its upcoming Keynote on May 31st. The company is hoping to kick start Computex 2021 with its GeForce event. Rumors point out that the event will officially release the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. But Nvidia has not confirmed the upcoming graphics card.

Nvidia releases video on its social possibly teasing the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti.

Computex event starts this May 31, starting with Nvidia’s GeForce event. Nvidia’s GeForce Event is tipped off as the release event for the upcoming RTX 3000 series graphics card. The company doesn’t release any enterprise-based hardware in the GeForce event, making a possible release platform from the new GeForce cards.

The official product launch is scheduled for June, with the embargo release date ahead of the launch. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti are heavily rumored to release on May 31. The rumors have been mounting up till this point, with EEC listing for the newer cards.

The RTX 3080 Ti will have a price tag between $999 and $1.099. Nvidia is eye to take down AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT with its $999 MSRP. The RTX 3080 Ti will have 12 GB of VRAM with 10,240 CUDA cores.

The RTX 3070 Ti will sit around the $600 mark between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. The card will compete directly against AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT. The RTX 3070 Ti will have 8 GB of DDR6X VRAM with 6,144 CUDA cores.

The reports especially say the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will release on June 2 and RTX 3070 Ti on June 9. The graphics cards will hit the shelf day after the launch date. But we still don’t know about the availability of the RTX cards following the massive silicon shortages.