Nvidia is introducing the latest mobility RTX 30 series graphics cards. The newly announced graphics card features Max-Q and Max-P variants. But Nvidia is introducing the Dynamic Boost system making it hard to differentiate the graphics card variants.

Nvidia introducing the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 GPU with newer TGP, cTGP, and PPAB power configuration.

Nvidia’s graphics card lineup’s mobility line was expected to come in two variants, the Max-Q and the Max-P variant. Nvidia unveiled the latest mobility graphics card in CES 2021 with impressive performance. Each variant features a different core count, clock speed, and memory configurations. But the new power profiles might change the looks of the upcoming mobility graphics card lineup.

The Dynamic Boost 2.0 features a new boost clock configuration. The Ampere graphics card comes with three power configurations: base TGP (Total graphics power), cTGP (configurable total graphics power), and the PPAB. The PPAB is a dynamic AI accelerated boost range offering better boost clock performance. The PPAB increases the voltage to the graphics card when there is ample cooling headroom.

The laptop manufacturer optimizes the PPAB according to the cooling capabilities of the device. The Max-P variant comes with 15W of additional power, whereas the Max-Q variant comes with 20W of additional power. The Max-Q comes with a low TGP, making it consume more power.

Looking at the PPAB charts, both the variants have the same maximum graphics power. Nvidia has confirmed to buyers that all the laptops will feature in-depth information on the graphics card. The Max-Q will be featured in a slim design form factor, whereas the Max-P variant ships in a big laptop form factor.

The Max-Q variant results in sleek, quiet laptop designs with thermals and performance in mind. It comes with Nvidia’s latest WhisperMode 2, so keep the noise low. The Max-P variant will also feature Dynamic Boost 2.0 and WhisperMode 2. But the Max-P variant will have a higher core count and boost clock offering better performance.

The Tiger Lake and the Ryzen 5000 APU will feature the RTX 30 mobility series cards. During CES 2021, Asus unveiled its latest laptop with the newer RTX 30 series graphics cards while Acer updated its previous laptop lineup.