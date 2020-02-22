Here’s a product review of two interestingly similar Graphics cards. The graphics cards we’re looking at are: the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 vs GTX 1070 Ti.

Although they are alike, these products belong to different generations, so we’d also be looking at the disparities between both products.

We’ll compare these two graphics cards, point out their similarities and x-ray the differences between the pair.

Without further ado, here’s the Graphics card comparison between both product features.

Product Overview

Product Review RTX 2070 GTX 1070 Ti Memory speed: 14000mHz 8008mHz Graphics card RAM size: 8GB 8GB Product dimension 10.6 x 1.5 x 4.7 inches 10.6 x 1.5 x 4.4 inches

Graphics RAM Type GDDR6 GDDR5 Graphics Card Interface: PCI-E PCI-E Hardware Interface PCI-E X16 PCI-E X 8 Memory Band Width 448 GB/s 256 GB/s Outputs 1x DVI1x HDMI2x DisplayPort1x USB Type-C 1x DVI1x HDMI3x Display Port Power Connector 1x 8-pin 1x 8-pin Generation 2000 series 1000 series Amazon Rating 4.0/5 stars 4.5/5 stars Price Check Price Check Price

Looking at the technical specs, you should be able to draw a few conclusions already. Firstly, it’s clear both graphics cards are a lot similar. If you’re nosy enough, you’ll even notice some of the disparities. Don’t fuss, we’ve juxtaposed everything nicely for you.



Design (EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 vs GTX 1070 Ti)

When considering purchasing of any hardware, the first feature that grabs our attention is the design. Graphics cards are usually tucked away in your motherboard so enthusiasts often stress more about the capacity and performance of their graphics card, not the design. However, there’s a thing or two about the design of a graphics card that endears buyers.

Hence, we’ll start by looking at the design of the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070.

The RTX 2070 Design

The RTX 2070, comes in a pint-sized box with pictures and texts highlighting the internal components of your Graphics card.

Entirely removing the casing and coverings, you will discover a graphic card with a dual-slot card, 1x 8 pin power connectors with 175W maximum power draw ratings.

The display outputs cobencme with; 1 DVI, 1 HDMI, 2 Display Port, and 1 USB Type-C. It is connected to the other parts of the system using a PCI-Express 3.0 x16 interface.

The RTX 2070 also has a dual-slot cooling solution and belongs to the generation 20 graphics card which offers high-quality 4k display.

The cooler appears sleek and portable with connections to the heat sink that allows for better cooling of the graphics card. Overall, it comes with 36 ray tracing acceleration cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 288 tenor cores that improve the rate of machine learning applications and a GPU frequency of 1400 MHZ which can be boosted further or overclocked.

Our deduction is that with the RTX 2070, one gets to enjoy high-end graphics card specs at a mid-range price. What that means is, you can use it to meet the system requirements for loads of high-end games without burning a hole in your pocket.

Points for design: 4.0/5.

The GTX 1070 ti Design

The GTX 1070 ti comes in a green and black box flaunting what you get when you buy this graphics card.

Unboxing it at our lab, we found a decent video card featuring 8GB GDDR5 memory, 256-bit memory surface, a dual-slot card and a 1x 8 pin power connector with 180W maximum power draw ratings. Glance over again, you can easily tell the GTX 1070 ti has a higher power consumption than the RTX 2070.

The output display includes a 1x DVI, 1x HDMI, 3x Display Port which is attached to other parts of the system using a PCI-Express 3.0 x16 interface. The card features a dual-slot cooling solution with the ability to reach overclocking speed of 1683 MHz

Points for design: 3.5/5.



Cooling system ( GeForce RTX 2070 vs GTX 1070 Ti)

Graphics cards can so easily overheat and get fried if it doesn’t employ a proper cooling system. Efficient heat dissipation can be the difference between a high-quality graphics card and something that simply won’t last. Let’s take a look at both of their benchmarks.

RTX 2070 cooling system

The RTX 2070 features a dual-axis 13-blade fan, in addition to a vapor chamber for ultra-cool and noiseless performance.

It comes with a dynamic layout that utilizes more of its surface area for cooling. With an improved heat pipe layout, and aluminum array of heat sink fin stack for better heat dissipation. The GeForce RTX 2070 provides satisfactory heat dissipation and more sustained performance over a longer period; particularly when you compare it to other graphics cards in its category or previous generations.

With active fan control that allows you to control the fans independently, you’re sure to get better airflow to parts of your graphics card that require adequate cooling.

Importantly, the cooling system of this graphics card doesn’t produce as much noise as you’d get from previous generations. Still, it offers better cooling and heat dissipation performance than we’ve seen in other graphics cards we’ve seen from some Super RTX cards

Points for the cooling system: 4.0/5

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 TI cooling system

The GTX 1070 ti comes with a single fan and an open-air cooling system. This allows for the cooling of the internal parts of the system.

It also utilizes the surface area for cooling and heat dissipation with the aluminum array of the heat sink, helping to play this role too. One drawback of this model, however, is the lack of automatic fan control and the noise production that comes with the cooling system as the radial fan’s motor produces a howling noise.

The GTX 1070 ti comes with a maximum temperature of 81 degrees Celsius. Although this will not cause a lag in your system or affect overall gaming performance, it also has a strong say in your graphics card durability.

If you’re buying this graphics card we advise you seek alternative measures to cool down their graphic cards.

Points for radiator and fan: 3.0/5



Performance (GeForce RTX 2070 vs GTX 1070 Ti)

After taking a look at other features and attributes of these graphics cards, another critical aspect we must look at is their performance. This is the tipping point for choosing any hardware. Really. Whichever card wins in terms of performance is what you should buy. Unless you’re critically looking at your budget.

RTX 2070 performance

To test the performance of the RTX 2070, the following parameters (hardware components) where employed:

CPU: 7Ghz Intel Core i7 8700k (Hexa-core, 12MB cache, up to 3.2GHz)

RAM: 32GB LED DDR4 (3.200GHz)

Power Supply: Corsair RM850

Motherboard: Asus ROG Z370-E Gaming

Storage: 512GB Samsung 960 Pro(NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4)

Operating system: Windows 10

We were able to get a pretty solid performance from the RTX 2070 graphics card.

With regards to Frame-rates per second (fps), the RTX 2070 can offer between 60 – 70 fps for games such as Forza Horizon and Destiny 2. For other games running at 1440p, the graphics card clocked an impressive 20 fps. While for FHD gaming, it pushed in between 120 and 220fps.

Points for performance: 4.0 /5

GTX 1070 ti performance

We tested the GTX 1070 ti using the following components

CPU: 7 GHz Intel Core i7 7700k (Hexa-core, 12MB cache, up to 4.7GHz)

RAM: 32GB LED DDR4 (4.700GHz)

Motherboard: Asus ROG Z370-E Gaming

Power Supply: Corsair RM850

Storage: 512GB Samsung 960 Pro (NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4)

Operating system: Windows 10

We were able to get a good performance of 89 fps using the 1080p playing games like Rise of the Tomb Raider. Switching to DX 12 playing Rise of the Tomb Raider, we clocked a throughput of 125 fps.

Although the GTX 1070 ti has an excellent performance on the 1440p frame as a result of its extra CUDA cores, it offers 30% less performance when compared to the RTX 2070.

Points for performance: 3.5/5



Results:

Here are the concluding results obtained after both graphics cards were tested for performance.



Testing parameters RTX 2070 GTX 1070 TI Maximum Temperature 79C 81C Max Fan Noise 47.7dB 48.9dB Average 1080p Performance 128.4 FPS 107.8 FPS Average 1440p Performance 93.4 FPS 79.0 FPS Average 4K Performance 56.7 FPS 46.4 FPS

Pros and Cons (GeForce RTX 2070 vs GTX 1070 Ti)

Now, a look at the pros and cons of these two graphics cards:

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070

Pros: Can play 4k games efficiently

excellent performance when compared to cards of a similar price range

low energy consumption

ray-tracing enabled Cons: Quite pricey for anyone on a tight budget

No improvement when playing traditional games

Very few games run on 4k and ray-tracing

GTX 1070 Ti

Pros: The Pascal architecture makes it power efficient

Can handle AAA games at 60fps in 1440p

Good performance when compared to cards of a similar generation

Can be used for HD and VR gaming

Cheaper in price when compared to graphics cards of its generation Cons: Fan noise

No fan control on the graphic card

Single fan present on the graphic card

Conclusion (EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 vs GTX 1070 Ti)

At this point, we can infer that the RTX 2070 has better cooling, noise control and overall performance when compared to the GTX 1070 TI graphics card.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 even has a better memory speed, RAM type, and it consumes less power when compared to the GTX 1070 ti graphics card. Factor in the RTX 2070’s ability to play ray tracing games and you’ll see why it beats the GTX 1070 ti all the way down the street.

Quick question for you: have you used any of this graphics cards before? We’ll like to hear your thoughts in the comments section. Cheers!