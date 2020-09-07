If you haven’t played Doom: Eternal yet, I advise you to get your copy. It’s the best single-player first-person-shooter I’ve played since Half-Life 2. But we’re not here to talk about that, though. We’re here to discuss the Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs. And as its first benchmarks are coming out, we’re discovering the real power of the Ampere series.

But we’re mentioning Bethesda’s latest title for a reason. Nvidia is flexing their muscles with a Doom Eternal gameplay. With a quick comparison, we learned that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 crushes the performance of the already expensive 2080 Ti.

So far, Nvidia is at the top of the GPU market. The benchmarks and specs of the 30 series are showing AMD has a lot to prove with its upcoming Big Navi units.

Doom Eternal Info

Platforms Release Date PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Windows PC Google Stadia March 20, 2020 Publisher Developer Bethesda iD Software Genre Single-player FPS RPG

Doom Eternal is a single-player FPS by iD Software and Bethesda. Is the follow up of 2016’s Doom, only faster, crazier, and hevier.

While heavy metal, sci-fi music pumps a 40-hour playthrough, you’ll be fighting your way through hordes of Hell to save Earth from a demonic invasion. The Doom Slayer doesn’t talk, though. He only explodes things, so, as far as plot, that’s all you need to know.

Still, what makes this game so good is its fast-paced action that calls you to improve your current skills. Enemies and elite enemies, each one with different weaknesses, pop out left and right.

Moreover, the level design is superb. You’ll be crossing across huge maps on each mission, but you’ll have to go through different areas where evil awaits you. These are battles arenas akin to the Unreal Tournament series or a Halo multiplayer map.

Add the RPG elements, the arsenals, and the different skills, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for an addictive shooter experience.

Doom Eternal Nvidia RTX 30 gameplay

Here’s how the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 captured Doom Eternal gameplay. It has over 144 frames per second, more than most screens can handle. Hell, it’s above what most human eyes can handle; it’s so smooth it even gets hard to see! On top of that, it has max 4K graphic settings. And there’s no stutter, no glitches, no flickering.

Consider there’s a YouTube compression in the way, though. The site even caps the video at 60 frames per second. That means the actual gameplay probably looks way better.

Oh, better yet, it’s a demo from someone who plays and knows how to play the game.

For the looks of the video, Nvidia was using a 144Hz VRR monitor screen. Nvidia is currently steering 8K and 4K monitor users to the RTX 3080.

Doom Eternal

Most probably, Nvidia chooses Doom Eternal for their gameplay because iD Software created a game that performs well on almost any machine.

Now, it appears that, if you want to be a super-fast demon-slayer, you’d better be playing on Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs.

On top of that, Doom Eternal is one of the most popular games of the year. It was released on March 20, and it’s still trending as Bethesda is soon to publish its first DLC.

Doom Eternal Expansion

The Ancient Gods is a full campaing expansion. The plot starts when God hires the Doom Slayer to kill some of his errant creations.

Don’t worry much about its plot, though. Evil is free and roaming on some sci-fi locations. Go kill it as soon as Doom Eternal’s DLC premieres on October 20, 2020. A full month later after the RTX 30 series!

Otherwise, it’s always okay to go on an excellent budget PC. If you’re not a content creator, graphical hunting is not an ideal investment.

RTX 2080 Ti vs. RTX 3080 gameplay performance

The five minutes we saw feature some of the heavies scenarios of the game, where the frame rate of the 2080 Ti dips. During the most intense action scenes, the older-gen GPU performs around 100 fps. On the other hand, the newer Ampere GPU achieves about 150fps. In truth, the RTX 30 series is designed for 8K gaming. No surprise, they can rip through 4K scenarios so easily. The Turing card has nothing wrong, though. Right now, it’s one of the best GPUs you can buy for both content creation and gaming. Its performance rarely falls below 80 fps, which is enough for most people. As of now, it seems the RTX 30 series is outperforming current video-games. We’ll have to wait for next-gen games for a title that genuinely squeezes the power of Nvidia’s new family of graphic cards.

On top of this, the new Ampere GPUs pack a series of upgrades and features not present on the RTX 20 lineup.

The 30 series is so evidently better and cheaper than the 20 series is making it obsolete.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm4U_S_5dSo