The newer Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series mobility is the new talk of the town. The latest Ampere based mobile graphics card has garnered attention from the gaming community. It seems not everyone can keep their hands off testing the newer laptop device. New leaks surfaced, showcasing the power of the upcoming RTX 3060 Mobile GPU.

Two RTX 3060 mobile GPUs spotted in the 3D Mark Time Spy.

Nvidia announced three graphics cards for their latest RTX 30 series mobility graphics cards. The RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 are the new lineup featuring the latest ampere architecture. All the newer cards will start shipping next month, but that doesn’t keep people from testing the gaming laptop ahead of time.

Twitter users harukaze5719 and 9550pro release images from a Chinese forum. The Ryzen and RTX 3060 powered laptop sure do crush some points in the latest benchmarks. Two images were featuring the RTX 3060 with different benchmark scores. The RTX 3070 mobile was also spotted with an impressive performance.

The RTX 3060 has two benchmark performances, with one scoring way higher. It seems that it is the Max-Q and Max-P variant of the graphics card. But the leaker hasn’t posted any detail on the graphics cards, making it very confusing.

The first sample scores 7852 scores in the 3D Mark Time Spy paired with the older Ryzen 7 4800H processors. The RTX 3060 configured with the Ryzen 7 5800H scored 8843 in 3D Mark Time Spy. It looks like the Ryzen 7 4800H has the Max-Q version, but Nvidia is killing the Max-Q and Max-P lineup.

The RTX 3070 also surfaced online with the older Intel Core i7 10870H processor. The graphics card scores 9812 points in the 3D Mark Time Spy test. Notebookcheck website subsequently released the 3D Mark Time Spy graphics card showcasing the power of the graphics cards.

The RTX 3060 performs better than the Desktop RTX 2060 Super behind by 2%. The RTX 3070 is quite powerful, coming on par with the previous year’s flagship graphics card, the RTX 2080 Super mobile. The newer Ampere graphics cards have already been showcased in the latest Asus laptop during CES 2021.