The budget buyer and mid-range gamers will be happy as the RTX 3050 specification surfaces online. The RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 price is relatively high enough. They seem to land on the $700 and $500 mark. The RTX 3050 is the gift to the budget builder and systems, and it comes with Ray-Tracing baked into it.

The RTX 3050 ships with 4 GB GDDR6 and a TDP of 90W, an RTX budget system card.

Nvidia now looks to take over the budget segment of the market. The company now will take over the mid-range section with the RTX 3050. The RTX 3050 can sell huge in the lower-sections as it boasts the Ray-Tracing capabilities and the latest Ampere architecture. The smallest and the youngest card in the RTX family, the RTX 3050, does look promising from its specification.

RTX 3050, GA107-300, 2304FP32, 90W TGP — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 9, 2020

The leak comes from a reliable leaker, @kopite7kimi, who has been giving accurate information in the past. But every leaked information should be taken with a grain of salt. The RTX 3050 will use the GA107-300 GPU, the weakest amongst the RTX 30 series family. The card comes with 2304 CUDA cores and a 4 GB of DDR6 memory drawing only 90W TGP. Quite less compared to the it is a weaker card. But by the looks of the card, it might have a bus bandwidth of 156-bit instead of the faster 256-bit. The RTX 3050 directly looks like the downgraded version of the RTX 3060 Ti. Seems like a better upgrade to the GTX 1650.

The RTX 3050 was confirmed previously alongside the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. Nvidia’s efforts to maintain its dominance over the higher-end market came to a halt. AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs compete head to head with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs. Currently, the RTX 3070 has a great spot and doesn’t seem to be affected by the Radeon launch.

The RTX 3050 doesn’t have a fixed launch date, but we might see the card during CES 2021. The CES 2021 might be a date for significant vendors to launch its latest products. We might even see the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and the RTX 3050 release altogether on the same platform. The pricing of the RTX 3050 might be tricky, costing relatively $250. It is a card featuring Ray-tracing, DLSS, and the latest Tensor cores. It is less likely that Nvidia will sell this card for under $250.