Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card specifications have been leaked. After reporting the launch of RTX 3080 Ti now, Kopite7kimi reported the upcoming RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti launch. The RTX 3050 Ti is the new addition, as Nvidia looks to take the lower-end market.

Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti based on the Ampere GA106 GPU with 6/4 GB VRAM capacity

Ah, the desktop cards based on GA106 will be called

RTX 3060(3840FP32)

and

RTX 3050 Ti(3584FP32).

😅I don't know if it will change in the future. — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020

The RTX 3060 was already speculated when a board partner meeting was leaked. Later on, the listing for the RTX 3060 was seen on the Chinese retailer site. Nvidia looks to take the mid-range segment of the market with its RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs.

The RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 use the GA106 Ampere GPU with changes in CUDA cores counts and VRAM configurations. Reports say that the RTX 3060 features a 30 SM GA106 CPU with 3840 CUDA cores. The RTX 3050 Ti will boast a 28 SM GA106 GPU with 3584 CUDA cores.

The RTX 3060 will likely sit on a 192-bit bus interface with 6 GB GDDR6 memory. For the RTX 3050 Ti, it isn’t clear if it stays on the 192-bit or 128-bit bus interface. The RTX 3050 Ti is most likely to ship with 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM or even a 5 GB version for selected regions. We might even see a non-Ti version of the RTX 3050 in the future.

As for the RTX 3060 Ti, a single unit has been sold in Saudi Arabia. The sold unit hints that the RTX 3060 is already on sale in Saudi Arabia. The RTX 3060 doesn’t look fake at all as it has a Gigabyte branding on it. The Saudi Arabian market has already received the RTX 3060 Ti stocks. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was leaked by Videocardz a few hours ago.

The RTX 3060 Ti was sold for around 3,799 Saudi Riyal. But that is over $1000, which is a massive price for a weaker and cheap card. The early buyer had to pay more for the money as it is under embargo. The seller did make a lot of money for the $399 card. The RTX 3060 Ti is reported to launch during December with a price tag of $339.