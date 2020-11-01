The RTX 3060 Ti is now a reality as Nvidia gears to announce the graphics card this month. After tons of pre-order listing on the online retailer site, the RTX 3060 Ti is truly being released as per reports. Since the card is under embargo, there isn’t much information about the card’s final date, which can be moved around.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti confirmed with 8 GB memory and expected announcement on November 17th

The RTX 3060 Ti has been confirmed, and Nvidia will announce the card on November 17th, according to Videocardz. Previously the card was leaked with the RTX 3070 Ti. During a board partner meeting, the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3060 SKUs were in talks near the release date. But due to the shortage, the cards were expected to be pushed back to 2021.

The RTX 3060 Ti will feature GA104-200 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores. The card is backed up with 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 14 Gbps speed. The GPU sits on a 256-bit bus gaining a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. We expect a 180W-220W power limit on the newer GPU.

The performance of the RTX 3060 Ti is better than the RTX 2080 graphics card. But we can even expect a better performance or similar to the RTX 2080 Super. The pricing is expected to land between $300 to $450 but is subject to change. But there is no guarantee of how much stock Nvidia will create.

Nvidia is compelled to force their RTX card’s Ti variant as the pressure grows from the AMD side. AMD released its latest Radeon RX 6000 series card offering similar performance. The latest RDNA 2 architecture is implementing the ray-tracing hardware in their latest graphics card. Plus, the Radeon RX 6000 launch doesn’t favor Nvidia as most of their RTX 30 series cards are out of stock.

There is no information regarding the launch of RTX 3060 Ti and its supply. Nvidia is using Samsung’s 8nm process node and isn’t adding up well. The Samsung 8nm node has a lower yield making it expensive to create the RTX 30 cards. Nvidia expects a significant improvement in yields in the coming month.

Currently, the RTX 30 series are out of stock, thanks to limited supplies. During the launch, the cards were hard to get thanks to Scalper and Bots taking up the pre-orders and stock. Nvidia must be holding stock up for the holiday season as more bulk orders are expected. The RTX 3060 Ti should have a better yield making it more accessible than the other higher-end RTX 30 series cards.