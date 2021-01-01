We are finally getting the final a glimpse of the upcoming RTX 30 series mobile GPU. New leaks report the performance bench for the RTX 3070 mobile GPU. Twitter User TUM_APISAK spotted the RTX 30 series mobility GPU in Geekbench.

Nvidia RTX 3070 mobile 17% slower than the desktop RTX 3070, on par with RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 3070 Geekbench benchmark shows Ampere architecture’s impact on mobile GPU architecture. The GA104 GPU features 5120 cores and a maximum clock speed of 1300MHz. The card features 8 GB VRAM, which runs across the 256-bit wide bus interface. The mobile RTX 3070 comes with DDR6 memory with a 14 Gbps DRAM module with a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The RTX 3070 has two variants, where the Max-Q comes with 80-90W TDP, and the Max-P variant has a TDP of 115 – 150W. The Geekbench benchmark shows the HP Omen laptop configured with the Intel Core i7 – 10870H CPU and 16 GB of DDR4 memory installed.

The RTX 3070 scores 110839 in the OpenCL test in the Geekbench. Taking a look at the previous Geekbench Library, the RTX 3070 beats the older RTX 2080 desktop GPU and on par with the RTX 2080 Super. The RTX 2080 Super scores 113139 with a clear lead of 1%. Compared to the desktop CPU, the RTX 3070 mobile GPU is 13% slower. It is sure as the card has a lower CUDA core count and lower TDP bringing the performance down a lot.

The RTX 3070 mobile is the first GPU in the mobile class with the leaked benchmark scores. Previous leaks saw the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 mobile listed in the SKIKK laptop specification. The RTX 3070 Max-P version looks to score higher in the OpenCL scores bringing the difference below 10%. Nvidia looks to showcase the RTX 3070 mobile GPU and its other GPU in the online CES 2021 event. Laptop makers look to offer the RTX 30 series mobile GPU with the latest Tiger Lake-H CPU and AMD Ryzen Cezanne APU.