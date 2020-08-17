The specifications for the Nvidia RTX 3080 are out according to online leaks. The published information sheds more light on the newer RTX 3000 series GPU and RTX 3080. The new RTX 3080 has even faster speed than the reigning top GPU, the RTX 2080 Ti. As Nvidia preps up for the launch, enthusiasts are already getting excited for what’s coming their way.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Spotted With 10 GB GDDR6X Memory & 2.1 GHz GPU Clocks

[Nvidia Ampere]🧐 The first public benchmark for RTX 3080 (Userbenchmark)

> 2100MHz Core clock Limit

> 4750MHz memory clock (ie 19Gbps GDDR6X)

> 10GB VRAM

[Nvidia Ampere]🧐 The first public benchmark for RTX 3080 (Userbenchmark)

> 2100MHz Core clock Limit

> 4750MHz memory clock (ie 19Gbps GDDR6X)

> 10GB VRAM

> Device: 10DE 2206 Model: NVIDIA Graphics Device — _rogame (@_rogame) August 16, 2020

The card was first viewed on the site “UserBenchmarks.” Twitter Leaker, ROGAME, informed about the sightings of the RTX 3080. According to the site, the RTX 3080 is still under internal testing.

GPU Name VRAM Memory Clock Memory Bus Bandwidth NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24 GB DDR6X 21 Gbps 384-bit 1024 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24 GB DDR6X 20 Gbps 384-bit 960.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24 GB DDR6X 19 Gbps 384-bit 912.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10/20 GB DDR6X 21 Gbps 320-bit 840.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10/20 GB DDR6X 20 Gbps 320-bit 800.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10/20 GB DDR6X 19 Gbps 320-bit 760.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8/16 GB DDR6X 21 Gbps 256-bit 672.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8/16 GB DDR6X 20 Gbps 256-bit 640.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8/16 GB DDR6X 19 Gbps 256-bit 608.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6/12 GB DDR6X 21 Gbps 192-bit 504.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6/12 GB DDR6X 20 Gbps 192-bit 480.0 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6/12 GB DDR6X 19 Gbps 192-bit 456.0 GB/s

The GeForce RTX 3080 has 10 GB of DDR6X VRAM running at 19 Gbps memory speeds. Thanks to the DDR6X Memory and Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 has a 320-bit memory bus and a memory bandwidth of 760 GB/s. The card has a BIOS limiter, which allows the card to push max to 2.1 GHz.

The RTX 3080 is rumored to feature the GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU. According to the rumors, the SKU has the same 4352 CUDA cores as the RTX 2080 Ti. The cards comes with 10 GB and 20 GB variant according to the leak. The higher memory bandwidth and memory speed, the RTX 3080, perform 52% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. Plus, the card will feature 10 GB up to 20 GB memory on the graphics card.

The RTX 3080 showcases the Ampere Architecture’s potential

The Graphics card in the listing shows a device ID of ‘10DE 2206’. ROGAME also explains about 3 PCI IDs for three different cards. The performance of the upcoming Ampere Cards has been published, showing considerable improvement over the generation. The synthetic performance from 1080p to 4K shows a performance gap between Ampere and Turing cards.

The performance suggests the newer cards having higher TDP and heat production. The Dual Fans on the leaked images show the amount of cooling for the newer cards. The synthetic benchmarks show a significant improvement over the older generation cards. But this information is not accurate as it still needs verification.

The overall performance of the whole RTX 3000 lineup is promising. The performance from the RTX 3090 to the RTX 3060 is looking exceptionally well. Gamers have a new glimpse of hope from the newer RTX cards. The RTX 3080 might be a sub $800 card looking at previous cards MSRPs. The RTX 3080 replaces the RTX 2080Ti which is hard to find these days.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia will host the virtual event on 1st September. The event will give a rundown of the newer graphics card, Ampere Architecture, and showcase the RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RTX Titan. There are tons of things to deduct after the event, so we will still update the event.