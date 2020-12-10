The RTX 3080 Ti is finally coming and the leaks and rumors point straight at it. An HP driver list shows the RTX 3080 Ti driver with some other addition as well. The 20 GB card is specially prepared to tackle the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup. The Radeon RX 6800XT, to be precise.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti 20 GB cards driver found in HP’s driver

The RTX 3080 Ti is full-blown 20 GB model featuring the GA102 GPU inside it. StefanG3D spotted the RTX 3080 Ti in the HP driver confirming its upcoming launch. User T4CFantasy confirmed the listing of the RTX 3080 Ti.

Nvidia is supposed to bring the RTX 3080 Ti as an answer to the Radeon RX 69800XT. Still, there is no information about the specification of the card. The RTX 3080 Ti has an equal amount of CUDA cores compared to RTX 3090, but falls short with only 20GB GDDR6X memory. The final product might come with slight specification changes.

Considering the current leaked specs, the RTX 3080 Ti packs in tons of power. It features a 284-bit bus with memory speed reaching almost 900Gbps. The card’s performance reaches 34 TFLOPs, but the newer API and driver cannot handle the raw power. It follows the same route with the lower RTX 30 series GPUs as well.

The RTX 3080 Ti is using the Samsung 8nm process node with some drawbacks as well. Samsung’s 8nm node isn’t fruitful as it seems to be. There isn’t much die yield causing setbacks in the production of the cards. But that’s not it; Nvidia cannot push more stock on all its GPU due to the current constraints. The company can’t ship as much GPU as possible, and it is getting hard to meet the demand.

The HP driver also shows a listing for the RTX 3050, RTX 3060 mobile GPUs. The RTX mobile series GPU is now at work, starting with the RTX 3060 mobile. A listing found in the South African retailer showed the upcoming Intel 11th gen paired with RTX 30 series mobile GPU. We anticipate Nvidia’s forthcoming RTX mid-range and flagship GPU for 2021. It might be early 2021 that we might see these cards in action.