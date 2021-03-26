Here we have it! The expected launch date of the upcoming RTX 30 series graphics card. Or, is it? NVIDIA will soon be giving a teaser on the upcoming graphics card at the GTC event. The RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti are quite the talk of the town, with a potential tease on the GTC event.

NVIDIA is expected to release the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti in mid-May. The card was previously expected to launch in mid-April, but NVIDIA had to shift the release date due to the silicon shortage. The news comes from an ITHome Chinese website (reported by Videocardz.com). This isn’t the first time we see NVIDIA shifting the release date,though.

People expected NVIDIA to launch the RTX 3080 20GB in December. But they eventually dropped the idea to release the Ti variant cards. But after seeing AMD’s excellent rasterization performance scaling and pricing, NVIDIA had to answer back.

The newer RTX 3080 comes with 20GB of VRAM and is different from the Titan SKU. There will be only slight advances and the increased VRAM capacity. The RTX 3080 Ti was expected to launch during January with 16GB of VRAM. But now, we are getting an RTX 3080 Ti 12GB and RTX 3070 Ti 8GB.

NVIDIA has cut down the specification of the newer card fitting for the Ti SKUs. The RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to have 10240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores, 320 Tensor cores, and 112 ROPs. The card ships with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory sitting on a 384-bit bus. The memory reaches speeds up to 19 Gbps and achieves a maximum bandwidth of 912 GB/s.

The RTX 3070 Ti comes with 6144 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores, 192 Tensor cores, and 96 ROPs units. The RTX 3070 Ti ships with 8 GB of GDDR6X memory sitting on the 256-bit bus bandwidth. The memory reaches speeds up to 19 Gbps, similar to the RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and speculated RTX 3080 Ti. The card achieves maximum bandwidth up to 608GB/s.

There are still some lingering questions about the TDP and MSRP of the cards. But releasing a new card during this silicon shortage might not be fruitful. AMD recently had a paper launch of its latest Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card. At last, there wasn’t enough graphics card during the launch.

We just hope NVIDIA might not make the same mistake of releasing new cards in the market. Meanwhile, Gamers are facing a hard time getting a new graphics card for their new system.

NVIDIA might have some extra stock on the back for the lower-end card while it is a race to get hands on the flagship and high-end graphics card. The mining card might ease the problems of gaming graphics card stock.