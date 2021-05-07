Nvidia announced its latest GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card for May. The RTX 3080Ti’s launch might not be the best thing due to the current graphics card situation. News reports mention that the launch date for the RTX 3080 Ti has been postponed to two weeks. Additional reports mention the RTX 3070Ti will launch aside from the RTX 3080Ti graphics card.

The latest RTX 3080 Ti is a superb card, the successor to the RTX 3080. Nvidia set the launch date for the RTX 3080 Ti on May 18th. Now Nvidia has shifted the release date by two weeks. The cards will release on May 31st. The RTX 3070Ti is releasing alongside the RTX 3080Ti. The embargo on the RTX 3080Ti lifts on June 2nd and June 9th for the RTX 3070Ti.

The RTX 3080Ti features the GA102-225GPU with 10240 CUDA cores. Due to the shortage of VRAM, the RTX 3080Ti is limited to 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. The card has a 384-bit bus bandwidth. Even though it has 12GB of VRAM, which might not be more than the RTX 3080, the faster core speed, wider bus width will benefit the graphics card.

The RTX 3070Ti is one of the best graphics cards in the ampere lineup. The card features the GA104-400 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores and 8GB of DDR6X memory. In comparison, the 8GB memory may look smaller compared to the 12GB of RTX 3060. The GDDR6X memory on the RTX 3070Ti performs faster and has better memory bandwidth.

Nvidia has confirmed the released date for each of the graphics cards. But take everything on the internet with the grain of salt. We are not sure about the exact specification of the graphics card, and it might change before the launch date.

Nvidia looks to introduce the latest RTX 3080Ti and RTX 3070Ti this month. But it sure raises question marks on the availability. We might get a solid performing graphics card on the market. But due to the silicon shortages and miner situation, not everyone is getting their hands on the RTX 3080Ti or RTX 3070Ti.