We are waiting for the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. NVIDIA has been preparing for the upcoming GTC event in April. The rumors have already started surfacing online with an expected two variants of the RTX 3070 Ti. The RTX 3070 Ti is getting two different memory capacities; 8 GB and 16 GB models.

According to new leaks, we might get two variants of the RTX 3070 Ti.

The RTX 3070 Ti is speculated to have 8 GB and 16 GB VRAM variants. There were tons of questions revolving around the different variants for the newer cards. We also know that NVIDIA will be pushing out RTX 3080 20GB and 10GB versions alongside the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB card.

Looking at Nvidia and their SKUs, there is a huge chance that we will get an 8 GB and 12 GB variant of the RTX 3070 Ti. Previously we have only seen the RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB of VRAM on the Legion T7 desktop leak. Lenovo was quick to shut down the desktop listing, clearly pointing it out as a mistake.

It is kind of odd to see Nvidia releasing two versions of the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Currently, the RTX 3070 is a good performer. Introducing the RTX 3070 Ti might kill the RTX 3070 competing head-on with the Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6700 graphics cards. But we might not even get hands on the new graphics card thanks to the current global shortage. We are affected by the most significant Silicon shortages, and production has halted a lot. We doubt that we might get more shipments of the RTX 3070 Ti.