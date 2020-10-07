If you are looking to buy the new Nvidia RTX 30 series GPU, you are out of luck. And the RTX 3070 is not looking good either. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, revealed that the supplies of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 look weak, and the problem will persist till the end of 2020.

Jensen Huang answered about the RTX 30 series question during a Q&A with the press in its GTC announcement. The RTX 30 series were excellent during the launch, but Nvidia was shortsighted when the markets’ demands grew.

Jensen replied that the RTX 30 series were prepared with tons of supplies. But the expected massive increase in orders caused the shortage of cards. The company is manufacturing tons and tons of cards, but the graphics cards are sold out instantly. The demand for the card itself is relatively high, and stock is finishing even after re-supplying.

For the sole reason, Nvidia had to push back the release date of the RTX 3070. Nvidia wants to create enough units before the cards go on sale in October during the holidays. The performance of the RTX 3070 is impressive, given it performs on par with the RTX 2080 Ti at a reasonable price at $499.

And looking at the performance, the demand will surpass the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. There is no saying for the increasing demand, but Nvidia is trying hard to build up supply before the launch.

Reports state that the shortage would last until 2021. We could even see more of these RTX GPUs in a bundled deal forcing users to buy CPU or GPU to upsell customers. This news from China-based media does question Jensen’s replies.

Scalpers are on the rise, pre-ordering the graphics card or taking hold of the inventory using a bot. It is a challenging position to supply the graphics card as the demand rises. AMD is looking to release its latest NAVI GPU this October.

The release of the NAVI cards might ease some tension off of Nvidia. Still, we expect Nvidia to push more units this holiday for everyone competing with the consoles and even AMD’s NAVI GPU.