Nvidia has announced that they will be releasing their new Ampere Series Graphics card this year. The new graphics card will be unveiled at the upcoming GPU Technology Conference (GTC). Right nearing the event, A user has spotted 2 Nvidia GPUs in the Geekbench results. Is this a teaser before the event unfolds?

Two Unknown Nvidia GPU > 7552 Cuda cores (118 CUs)

> 1.11GHz core clock

> 24GB of memory GB5 Compute score: 184096 (Open CL)https://t.co/rUFWACaxrg > 6912 Cuda cores (108 CUs)

> 1.01GHz core clock

> 47GB of memory GB5 Compute score: 141654 (Open CL)https://t.co/C1jnm3sZ0D pic.twitter.com/3JrW8LrnFj — _rogame (@_rogame) February 28, 2020

A twitter user named @_rogame tweeted pictures of the two unknown GPUs. The users found the 2 GPU results while searching the Geekbench’s database. The unknown Nvidia GPUs have the following specifications:

Specifications Nvidia GPU 1 Nvidia GPU 2 Compute Units 108 118 Base Clock 1.11GHz 1.01GHz Total Memory 23.8 GB 46.8 GB5 Scores 184096 141654

The total memory on the device is absurd from a consumer perspective. The Nvidia GPU 1 has 23.8 GB, and the Nvidia GPU 2 has 46.8 GB memory. The memory used on the GPUs is undisclosed, but it might be HBM2 or DDR6 memory. The Nvidia Titan RTX has 24 GB of DDR6 memory on it, the highest capacity available in the consumer market. But the base clock speed on both of the cards is quite low compared to the consumer cards.

The Nvidia GPU 1 has a 1.11GHz base clock, and the Nvidia GPU 2 has a 1.01GHz base clock. Quite slow compared to the consumer cards. The clock speed leads us to think that the given Nvidia graphics cards are for data centers. The cards have similar clock speed and properties with the Tesla V-100.

But that’s not all, the cards have been tested using an Intel Core i7 – 8700K. The Geekbench results showed that the GPUs were tested on the Asus Prime Z370-A motherboard with 64GB of RAM. If it were a data center focused card, then it would be tested with an Intel Xeon or AMD EPYC CPU.

We still don’t know what these cards might be. Nvidia can answer the question in the upcoming GTC. GTC is right around the corner and will be unveiling Ampere graphics cards. Is this the new Hopper Architecture card?

The test was done on October 31, 2019. It was done last year, pointing it to be an Ampere card. Comparing the GeekBench scores, the Nvidia GPU 2 easily beats the Titan RTX and is on par with the GV100. The Nvidia GPU 1 scored well above everyone else and has a huge win over the more powerful Tesla V100. If the GPU is Ampere based, we might be up for a hell of a powerful 7nm graphics card. Plus, this might be only an engineering sample of the card, not the final version.

What are your views about this unknown GPU? If you have an analogy on this graphics card, please comment down below.