2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for the whole world. The history-defining year has also thrown the market predicts into a limbo. While the PC market was improving in the previous year, it has shown unusual sales this year.

Usually, the sales go up in the first quarter of the year and slowdown in the next quarter. But, in 2020, consumer buying has been different.

Discrete GPU Market

The major players in the market are Nvidia and AMD. Currently, Nvidia has hit it out of the park. The multi-national company has been able to cover 80% of the market. And, AMD has taken the rest 20%. The data came from the Jon Peddie Market Watch report.

Nvidia may continue its dream run in the discreet GPU market. It is set to come out with RTX 3000-series graphics cards. The series is touted to be the best graphic card ever. It could top the hierarchy of the current cards.

The other player, AMD also has exciting things planned. The company is coming with Big Navi GPUs. The graphic card is another buzz of the GPU Market.

We will have to wait and watch how the 2020 pandemic will affect the buying of discreet graphic cards.

Another big player in PC parts could also make a dent in the discreet GPU market. The name in question is Intel. The leading company will come with its Xe HPG Gaming GPUs in 2021.

Intel has plans to promote and sell Xe DG1 and SG1 cards. The cards will use its Xe LP architecture.

Overall GPU Market

The Market Watch reported that the GPU shipments saw a 2.5% increment from the last quarter.

Nvidia’s shipments increased by 17.8%, and AMD saw an 8.4% increase in shipments. But, Intel had a -2.7% decrease in shipments. The sales may be pointed towards the pandemic. Today, more people are working from home resulting in more faces leaning into gaming as the means of refreshment.

At one point, there was a shortage of PC parts. Till the pandemic settles and things normalize, the market will surely see a lot of surprises.