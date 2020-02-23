CD Projekt RED and Nvidia have partnered up to release GeForce RTX 2080Ti: Cyberpunk 2077 edition. There are only 200 units of CyberPunk Edition GPUs. Nvidia created the limited edition hardware to celebrate the launch of the widely awaited RPG game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Nvidia has created only 200 Cyber Edition GPU units

After Nvidia and Cyberpunk 2077’s long twitter tweets backs, everyone speculated a collaboration between the two companies. Nvidia later posted a blurry image of a graphics card teasing the collaboration between the companies. The graphics card was later revealed by Nvidia on their social media accounts.

Nvidia chose the RTX 2080Ti Graphics card and gave it a Cyberpunk 2077 makeover. Fans speculated that the special edition Graphics card would be for the RTX 2070 or RTX 2070 Super cards, but Nvidia went with RTX 2080Ti. The cards have a yellow accent with a Cyberpunk 2077 signature on the backplate. It aesthetically pleases the owner and the onlookers alike.

The RTX 2080Ti Cyberpunk Edition performs equally with the stock RTX 2080Ti. Nothing has changed in the original hardware; the limited edition adds an aesthetic flair to the graphics card and nothing else. The Graphics card will have a massive price tag on it, as it’s a high-end RTX 2080 Ti card, and even if someone is willing to sell the graphics card, it won’t come cheap or equal to the MSRP of 2080Ti Graphics card.

Nvidia is giving away 77 of those limited edition cards to the lucky followers as a part of the #RTXon sweepstake competition. They will not be selling the graphics card and the remaining cards will be auctioned for charity. All the money earned through the auction will be donated to a charity foundation for a good cause.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on April 16, 2020. The game is quite heavy and might need a high-end setup to run smoothly. The minimum system requirement asks for an Intel Core i7 – 8700K sounding like a massive RPG title plus CD Projekt RED stated that it would use the Ray-Tracing technology in-game. CD Projekt RED is a game developer and the creator of the hit franchise, The Witcher.

Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. We made 77 for our community. Want one? Here's how:

1. RT this video.

2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn

3. If selected, you BOTH win these limited edition GPUs! pic.twitter.com/IG2BZZCZ6H — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 17, 2020

So the #RTXon giveaway is running on several social media sites, follow the rules to get a chance to win a limited edition RTX 2080Ti. The giveaway will run until February 28th.