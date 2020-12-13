Previously the leaked image of the RTX 3070 sparked interest in the community. Now, the performance of the RTX 3070 mobile shows enormous improvement. It is so good that it matches the power of the desktop RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 almost on par with Desktop RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3070 mobile GPU is a beast with a strong showing of performance. Videocardz reported the VRAY benchmark showcasing the performance of its superiority. The RTX 3070 mobile GPU scores 1394 on VRAY.

That is an excellent performance for the mobile RTX 3070, beating the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 Super. The RTX 2070 scores 701 vrays, whereas the RTX 2080 Super scores only 733 vrays. There is a significant upgrade from the RTX 3070. The card reports to have a TGP of 80 W – 90 W, a 25% reduction compared to the desktop variant. The RTX 3070 draws more power than the previous mobile GPU but offers more performance in exchange.

The RTX 3070 mobile GPU almost catches up to the desktop RTX 3080 Ti. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti scores 1455, which is 4% higher than the RTX 3070 mobile. The RTX 3070 is an impressive mobile GPU nearing the performance of the higher-end desktop processor. Nvidia sure do innovate on the mobile GPU.

The RTX 3070 comes with 8 GB of VRAM, finally supporting the AMD APU. The GPU is expected to come out in Q1 of 2021. The RTX mobility series is finally come up in the news, and its specification is surfacing online. The RTX 3080 mobile and RTX 3070 are expected to release together, but we have gotten a hint on the RTX 3060 as well.

The Asus TUF Laptop packed an RTX 3060 mobile GPU with Intel’s latest 11th gen processor. The African retailer site also featured many variants of the TUF series laptop showcasing the RTX 3060. But still, The RTX mobility GPU might take some time to reach the market due to the current constraints. The RTX 3070 costs around $1,299 when paired with AMD or Intel processor with 16 GB of system memory. The prices of the laptop may vary according to the manufacturer. The chart ensures the GPU to hit 1080p 120 FPS on minimum.