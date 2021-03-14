NZXT has a wide range of PC hardware and peripherals under their name. From Motherboards, PSU, cases, etc. But NZXT is looking to venture into the gaming monitor lineup. The company has hinted at its next move and the future of the company. NZXT is venturing forward aiming for the gaming-specific market.

Aside from its stellar case design and the LED strip lighting peripherals, NZXT is steadily growing its reach in the gaming market. The company dropped a hint displaying its upcoming gaming monitor project. The new job listing on NZXT’s website even backs up the plan.

The job listing specifically calls for a Display/Monitor Engineer. Since this is done through the HR software making it a trustable source. The job posting and the hint dropped by NZXT make a lot of sense and the direction that they are heading towards.

NZXT did venture into the PC hardware section releasing its line of Intel Z490 motherboard. But it wasn’t quite well received. Currently, the company only focuses on the cases and AIO coolers. It will be a nice step if NZXT releases its first batch of gaming monitors.

But people might have some mixed feelings about the upcoming product. NZXT values its customers by providing fashionable and high-spec products for its consumers. But the market is filled with tons of impressive gaming monitor manufacturers like MSI, Asus, Dell, and more. It would be a tough position for NZXT to snuggle in.

It is NZXT in fact, so they might come with an impressive product with an attractive price tag. They have tons of resources in their disposals and might dish out an impressive high-end gaming monitor for the market. The post for the monitor engineer is still up on the site and up for grabs.

We still have to wait a few years before NZXT starts rolling out its first set of gaming monitors.