If you’re looking to get into a gaming PC but don’t have the expertise? NZXT has got you covered. Avid tech enthusiasts tend to build their PC, but some people rather buy a pre-built. Not all people like to build their PC. NZXT has brought its newer Budget PC segment. Now customers can build a PC from $699 up to $999.

NZXT Introduces 3 new PC for the Budget Segment

The “Starter PC” starts at $699. The Model ships with Intel Core i3-9100F with an EVGA 450W Bronze power supply. The B365M mortar motherboard comes equipped with a single 8GB DIMM of XPG Gammix D10 RAM (3,000 MHz), MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS OC, a 512GB Intel 660p M.2 SSD paired with MSI MS-B905C Wi-Fi PCIe cards. The Starter PC has a weak 450W power supply insufficient for future upgrades.

The “Starter Plus” and “Starter Pro” have almost the same spec. The $899 “Starter Plus” comes equipped with Intel Core i5-9400F with an EVGA 500W Bronze Power Supply. The AsRock B365M Phantom Gaming 4 has 16GB of Team T-Force Vulcan Z RAM at 3,200 MHz (2 x 8 DIMMS), MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Ventus XS OC and a 1 TB Intel 665p SSD. The Plus model gets an upgrade to MSI AX905C Wi-Fi.

The “Starter Pro” has the same specs. The $999 system consists of Core i5-9400F with an EVGA 500W Bronze Power Supply. It has the same B365M Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard paired with 16GB OF Team T-Force Vulcan Z RAM at 3,200MHz (2 x 8 DIMMS), GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC and 1 TB Intel 665p SSD. The Plus model also has the MSI AX905AC Wi-Fi.

The performance of the system is given on the site itself. All the system aims for 1080p gaming at max settings. The “Starter PC” does fall behind, but still offers good performance beating the consoles. All the system uses the Deepcool Gammaxx GTE V2 coolers and NZXT 510 cases. The Parts aren’t changeable as it is all standardized and can be upgradable. The Starter PCs are available on NZXT’s website.