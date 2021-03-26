NZXT is finally extending the motherboard family lineup with its latest N7 B550 motherboard. The company is finally introducing its B550 motherboard for AMD processors. The N7 B550 motherboard ships with a white and black color scheme with exotic features. But looking at NZXT’s past endeavors, this might be the best attempt to make up for its mistakes in the past.

NZXT N7 B550 motherboard – A tough competitor with an overall improvement.

If this is your first time hearing NZXT’s motherboards, you are not alone. NZXT started manufacturing motherboards in 2018, starting with Intel’s Z390 platform. The company continued with the Z490 platform. These motherboards weren’t well-received, and most of the PC builders avoided them. NZXT motherboards are expensive and offer lower value than competitors like MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, etc.

The new N7 B550 is NZXT’s first take on AMD’s motherboard platform. NZXT retains the same simplistic aesthetic design with some significant upgrades inside. The board ships with two color option Matte White and Matte Black. As said before, the board has a clean aesthetic design with no RGB lighting elements embedded into it.

Specification NZXT N7 B550 Socket AM4 Chipset AMD B550 Form Factor ATX Supported CPU Supports Ryzen™ Processors (3000, 4000, and 5000 Series Processors)*

*Not compatible with AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400G and Ryzen™ 3200G DIMM Slots 4 x DIMM, Max. 128GB, DDR4 4733+(OC) Voltage Regulator 16 Phase (12+2+2, 50A MOSFETs for Vcore) PCIe Slots Gen4.0 (x16),

Gen3.0 (x4), 2x Gen3.0 (x1) USB Ports USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C,

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A,

4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A,

2x USB 2.0 Type-A Network Jacks Realtek 2.5 GbE Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Intel AX210 Wi-Fi 6E Video Ports HDMI 2.1 Warranty 3 Years

Coming down to the technical specification, NZXT has listened to the customers and feedback. The N7 B550 motherboard packs tons of features, finally adhering to the cries of hardware enthusiasts. The massive 16 (12+2+2) phase power design is ready to provide clean power to the processor. The N7 B550 supports the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

As for other specifications, everything is quite normal, with quad DDR4 DIMM slots supporting a maximum of 128 GB system memory. It comes with a single PCIe Gen4 x 16 slot and PCIe Gen3 x4 slot. For extra expansion, NZXT was kind enough to provide two PCIe Gen3 x1 slots. The motherboard comes with three PCIe slots, but the WiFi Bluetooth model already occupies a slot.

I/O and extra Bonuses:

NZXT has improved a lot on its IO compared to the older Intel motherboard. The back features 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 1 x HDMI port for video output, Realtek 2.5Gig Ethernet port. This is the first time we are introduced to the Clear CMOS button and BIOS flashback buttons on the NZXT motherboard.

The latest update comes with the WiFi 6E connectivity. Yes, the motherboard natively supports the WiFi 6 standard, better than its competitors. The additional Bluetooth 5.2 support adds more features to the table.

The RGB and Fan controller on the motherboard is better than most of the competitors. The motherboard features four channels for RGB lighting and seven channels available through NZXT CAM. It supports all the lighting accessories from all the manufacturers.

The NZXT N7 B550 motherboard is a fantastic product. This time the $229.99 price tag seems to suit the value of the product. Looking at its competitors, MSI MPG B550 Gaming Carbon WiFi ($219.99), AsRock Phantom Gaming B550 PG Velocita ($219.99), and Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming ($209.99). All of the motherboards, as mentioned above, have similar performance to the NZXT N7 B550 on paper. But the WiFi 6E module does signify NZXT’s high price.

The NZXT N7 B550 is a beautiful board, NZXT’s first AMD motherboard. It is relatively expensive, placing itself at the mature high-end B550 motherboards. This might capture tons of new builders and finally cement good image on NZXT’s motherboards.