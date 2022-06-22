How to Fix When OBS Keeps Crashing on Windows

Are you experiencing multiple crashes on OBS? Well, this issue can be extremely frustrating if you’re trying to record live streams through this application.

Usually, the error can occur due to multiple reasons. Some of the more common causes include outdated graphics drivers, interference by other background applications, antivirus programs, and so on.

Thankfully, this issue can be easily fixed by following simple yet effective methods. All of the complied methods are pretty easy to execute, and it should not take more than a few minutes of your time.

So, in this article, let us learn more about the causes and fixes you can apply to resolve the OBS crashing issue.

Why Does My OBS Keep Crashing?

Here is a list of more common reasons why your OBS might keep crashing:

Multiple applications or programs taking over RAM Storage

Corrupt or outdated OBS application

Incompatibility issues with the current Windows version

Interference by Antivirus software

Out-of-date device drivers

Outdated operating software

How To Fix OBS Crashing?

Now that we have streamlined the causes for this particular issue, let us move ahead with learning about each fix in more detail.

Force Quit Application

In some instances, other background applications with similar functionalities like OBS might be interfering with the application’s overall performance. They might also be hogging up more RAM space in your system, causing frequent lags and app crashes on OBS.

So, we suggest you try force-quitting all background applications while OBS is in use and see if it fixes the issue.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow depending on your operating system.

On Windows

Press the Shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Delete and then select Task Manager. Switch to the Process tab and select all the applications you are not using. Right-click on each of the applications and click on the End Task option.



You can also choose to restart your OBS application through this process. While re-launching it, head to the Start menu and ensure you run the application as an Administrator.

On Mac

Use the shortcut Command + Option + Esc to open the Force Quit application. Alternatively, you can click on the Apple logo and select the Force Quit option. Select the applications and click the Force Quit button to confirm your action.



Run in Compatible Mode

Sometimes, your OBS application might face compatibility issues with your current Windows version. So, you might want to try reverting to the previous Windows version that was compatible with OBS.

Here is how you can do it.

Locate the OBS shortcut icon and right-click on it. Select the Properties option. Under the Compatability tab, check the box for Run this Program in Compatibility mode. Now, switch back to your previous Windows version from the drop-down menu. We recommend you revert to the Windows 7 or 8 version. You can also check the box for Run as Administrator. Hit the Apply button. Finally, click on OK to confirm your action.

Note:Running as an administrator gives OBS higher prioritization over other apps in receiving the maximum GPU and Physical memory allocation.

Disable Game Mode

Disabling the Game Mode on their Windows device has allowed some users to access OBS without facing frequent crashes. So, you might want to try your luck and disable this feature.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate over to the Start icon and click on the Gear icon. Locate and select the Gaming option. From the left panel, click on Game Mode. Now, turn off the toggle for Game Mode.



Sometimes, your antivirus software like Windows Defender might block or affect OBS. So, to check it, you can try disabling it. But, this process might put your device at risk. So, in this instance, we suggest you create an app exclusion for only your OBS application.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Head over to the Start icon and type in Windows Security. From the left panel, select the Virus and Threat Protection option. Now, Under the Virus and threat protection settings, click on Manage Settings.

From the Exclusions section, click on Add or Remove exclusion. Select the Add an exclusion button and select Folder.

Locate and open the OBS program folder. Now, check to see if your application can run smoothly.

Reinstall OBS application

If the issue has not been resolved, you might want to uninstall and reinstall the app from your devices. In some instances, minor bugs might be infiltrating the current app version. So, see if reinstalling can help solve your issue.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On Windows

Head to the Start icon and click on the Gear icon to open up Settings. Now, select the Apps option. From the left pane, click on Apps and Features. Next, locate the OBS application from the list of apps. Right-click on it and select the Uninstall option.

On Mac

Launch a Finder window from your device. Now, navigate to the left pane and click on Applications. Right-click on the OBS application and select the Move to Bin option. Alternatively, you can select the application and drag it to the Trash.

If the app crashes have started after updating your app, you might want to roll back your OBS application to its previous version. To do so, head to GitHub’s official website, access the previous release that worked for you, and hit download.

Update Operating Software

Sometimes, your operating software might have prevalent system errors in its older version, causing applications and processes to act out. So, to avoid such issues, we recommend always updating the system to the latest version.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On Windows

Head to the Start icon located in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Click on the Gear icon to open up Settings. Select the Update & Security option. Click on the Check for Updates button.



On Mac

Navigate to the top-left corner of your screen and click on the Apple logo. Select the System Preferences option. Now, click on the Software Update icon.

Click on the Update Now button if any updates are available.

Check OBS Forum

The OBS forum provides insights on new updates and covers various issues occurring on the app. Over hundreds of OBS queries are on this forum with plausible solutions. You can also directly specify your issue, and this online community might be able to help you out.