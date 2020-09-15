A Facebook event is lined up for later this week. But a slip up has revealed some key information about its next VR headset. The Oculus Quest 2 revealed was supposed to be a part of the Facebook Connect live stream. The live stream is due to air this Wednesday, September 16.

A recent leak, however, has given us a lot of details about the virtual reality headset. We had a few speculations going on about Oculus Quest 2. And now, a video revealing details of the device has been spotted.

A pair of promotional videos of the VR headset has leaked. The videos spotted on the internet outline the specs of the standalone headset. The videos covered pretty much everything that fans need to know about the new hardware.

From what we see in the trailer, the new Quest 2 is smaller than the original Oculus Quest. Quest 2 supports an increase in user comfort and usability. There is an improved strap on the headgear that allows users to put on the headset easily. The new soft-touch strap makes the headset more comfortable to slip on and off.

The controllers have a very ergonomic design. The headset itself is more streamlined. The controllers and the headset have a great design and visual overhaul that the Oculus Quest. There is also built-in support for controller-less hand-tracking in the headset.

The Oculus Quest 2 headset comes with 6GB RAM and has up to 256GB storage. And it supports 3D positional audio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 platform. This platform is specifically designed for AR and VR hardware. The original Quest had the general-purpose Snapdragon 835. The XR2 chip can provide two times the CPU & GPU performance. The pixel throughput is four times higher and the AI operations per second are 11 times higher than that of the 835.

The new headset also supports the Oculus Link feature. This allows users to connect their headset to a VR-ready PC to play more advanced games. And also allows users to use a UBB Type-C cable to connect the headset to a PC. Users can enjoy PC-based VR games with ease. Asgard’s Wrath and Stormland were some titles that were mentioned in the video.

Also, the upcoming Oculus headset boasts 50 percent more pixels than the original. In the video, it says that the Quest 2 has an “almost 4K display”. The videos say it translates to “nearly 2K per eye”. This makes it the highest resolution headset that the company had produced to date.

We are not sure about the display’s refresh rate. Previous leaks and reports suggest that it could increase from 72Hz to 90Hz or even 120Hz. The price of the gadget is also not known yet. But we are guessing that it will be somewhere between $399-$499. In a previous leak of a Walmart listing, the 256GB variant was in retail for $399.

All VR headsets by Facebook require the users to have a Facebook account. This was mentioned in an earlier announcement by Facebook.

When you log into Oculus using your Facebook account, Facebook will use information related to your use of VR and other Facebook products to provide and improve your experience. This information is also used to show you personalized content, including ads. For example, we might show you recommendations for Oculus Events you might like, ads about Facebook apps and technologies, or ads from developers for their VR apps.

Users of the company’s existing headsets can use a separate Oculus account until 2023. But future Facebook headsets will need a Facebook login even if you already have a separate Oculus account.

Oculus Quest, the predecessor, is one of the most popular virtual reality headsets. The market has been abuzz about it because of its wireless approach to virtual reality. Facebook has now discontinued the original Oculus Quest. This is a strong indication that the launch of the new Quest 2 is close by. The previous version will be dropped from all the shelves completely. New customers will get their hands on the new headgear instead of buying the older version.

So, needless to say, there are many that are waiting for an upgrade. And from what we know so far, fans will be pleased. The Facebook Connect event is due on September 16, Wednesday. It is highly likely that the device will be unveiled during the show. We don’t know yet when the device will get to the public. But we will keep you in the loop for any new updates.