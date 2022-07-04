OK Google Not Working? Try These 11 Fixes

“OK Google” or “Hey Google” has made our life easier by following our commands to perform specific tasks. However, sometimes, when using this command, your voice assistant might not respond to your voice. If that happens, you may be forced to do your task manually, which can be tedious.

Your Google Voice Assistant may not work due to hardware or internet connection issues. In this article, I have compiled a list of probable causes and the fixes that will help you fix this issue.

Why Is My OK Google Not Working

You will notice your Google Voice Assistant has a problem when it does not register your voice command. This part has covered a few common causes that are troubling your voice assistant to work. Not supported on your device: Not all android phones support this feature. You need at least a phone with the android version of Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher and Google Apps version above 6.1 with at least 1 .5 GB of available memory to be able to use this feature.

Not all android phones support this feature. You need at least a phone with the android version of Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher and Google Apps version above 6.1 with at least 1 .5 GB of available memory to be able to use this feature. Not connected to the Internet: Google Voice assistant requires an internet connection to perform your command. So, if you are not connected to the internet, it won’t work.

Google Voice assistant requires an internet connection to perform your command. So, if you are not connected to the internet, it won’t work. Disabled Google Voice Assistant: Your Google Voice Assistant won’t work on your device if you haven’t turned on this feature.

How to Fix My OK Google Not Working

I have compiled the list of 11 fixes you can do on your own to resolve your device’s Google Voice is not working.

Enable Your Google Assistant

The first thing you need to do is make sure you have enabled Google Assistant. If you haven’t enabled this function, then your voice command won’t be heard and won’t work. So, to enable this function, you can follow the given instructions below:

Open Google App. Click on More options at the bottom of the screen.

Now, Select Settings.

Go to the Google Assistant.

Tap on Hey Google & Voice Match.

Toggle the Google Assistant.



Check Your Internet Connection

Although you may be offline, Google Voice assistant does open when you say “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google.” However, during the offline mode, when you try to command a task for your Assistant, it might be unreliable, and your Assistant won’t be able to get any of your commands. Therefore, you need an internet connection to make your Assistant perform your command without interruptions.

Reboot Your Phone

Rebooting is one of the easiest things you can do to fix such a minor issue inside your app. It only requires a fraction of a minute and has a higher possibility of resolving it without much effort. To restart your phone, you can follow the given steps.

Long Press on the power button until the Power Menu appears. Tap Reboot.

Click on Reboot again to confirm it.

Check Your Microphone

Maybe your Google Voice Assistant is not working because your Phone’s mic is not working or has a problem. Make sure your Microphone is working by calling someone next to you. If the other person can hear you, then there’s a problem with your Google App. If they can’t hear you, your device has a problem. You can clean the Microphone yourself or go to a nearby repair center to troubleshoot the problem.

Disable Battery Saver Mode

Enabling the battery save mode is a good way to preserve your battery to use your device for a longer time. However, it comes with a cost as it limits the phone function to work normally in the background. As Google Voice Assistant must run in the background, battery saver mode may be interrupting it from working properly. Therefore, disable the battery saver mode and check whether it’s working again.

To disable the Battery Saver Mode:

Open the control center on your device by swiping down from the top. Click on the Battery Icon to turn off this mode.



Alternatively, you can do this to disable the battery saver mode:

Open Settings. Tap Battery.

Click on the battery setting at the top right corner. Tap the Battery Saver and disable it.



Retrain Your Voice

Sometimes your Voice Assistant might not recognize your voice. For that, you need to retrain to refine the accuracy. To retrain your voice, follow the given instructions.

Open Google App. Click On more options at the bottom of the screen. Now, Select Settings. Go to Google Assistant. Tap on Hey Google & Voice Match. Tap on Voice Model.

Click on Retrain Voice Model.

Set your voice again to be recognized by your Assistant.

Select Suitable Language & Region

You need to check whether you have selected the correct language. If you have selected another language besides English, it will affect your Assistant’s ability to function well. Another possibility is that you may be speaking the wrong language to communicate with your Google Assistant.

Open Google App. Click on More options at the bottom of the screen. Now, Select Settings. Tap Language & Region.

Make Sure to select English (US) and your current region for this option.



Grant Permission to Use Microphone

Have you permitted Google App to access your Microphone? If not, your Google Voice won’t work until you allow the app to use it. So, grant them permission, and you will be able to use it afterward. To grant permission, you can follow the below steps.

Open your device Settings. Tap on Apps.

Go to Manage Apps.

Search for Google and click on it. Tap on App Permissions.

Click on Microphone and allow permission to access it.



Clear the Google Data

You can also try this option if your Google Voice Assistant is not working. Clearing the data forces the app to start from scratch by deleting all the temporary files. Doing so can also fix the issue. However, you may need to re-login your Google ID to use Google services.

Open your device Settings. Tap on Apps. Go to Manage Apps. Search for Google and click on it. Click on Clear Data.

Tap on Manage Space.

Tap Clear All Data.



Update the Google App

If you are running the older version of Google App. You might not be able to access this feature. Therefore, updating the Google App can help unlock this feature or solve the current issue by effortlessly updating it.

Open the Play Store App. Search for Google. Tap on Update.



Update Your Phone

If you are still unable to access your Google Voice Assistant, it can be caused by your device’s bugs, or your device still doesn’t support this feature. Updating your Phone to the latest version can fix such an issue, and updating will optimize your device’s overall performance.