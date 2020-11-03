As the rumors have it, Apple will be hosting an event this November. In the event, we will get to see the first Apple Silicon powered computers. This isn’t that difficult to assume as the Company had announced earlier that they would be introducing those computers by the end of 2020.

Well, what more to expect! It seems like the rumors are right, and Apple will be hosting an event on the 10th of November. The event will come with the tagline, “One More Thing.” In case you don’t know, this is a famous line stated by Apple’s former CEO Steve Jobs, right before he disclosed the iPhone.

Furthermore, you can also anticipate that this event will most certainly talk and cover the new Apple Silicon Mac Computers. This seems fairly presumable as the Company had already confirmed earlier regarding the Silicon Computers. However, brace yourself, ladies and gentlemen! There is quite a probability for Apple to finally reveal its highly awaited AirTags accessory. Besides this, you could also witness the new Intel-based Mac refreshes.

So to know more, keep yourself updated by checking upon us. Next week, we will come up with the details about Apple’s event.