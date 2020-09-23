With the end of the year closing in, only a few releases are left for this year. Among them is the OnePlus 8T.

Leaks of the upcoming phone have been spotted on Amazon Germany website. From what we know, it was an accidental posting on Amazon. Thanks to it, now we have a close look at the specs of the device.

The last OnePlus release of the OnePlus 8 series came with a hefty price tag. The public had questioned if the company can be considered as a flagship killer. But now, with a few leaks here and there, many are looking forward to the release of the OnePlus 8T.

The recent leak in an Amazon German listing revealed the price and the specs of the upcoming phone. The OnePlus 8T will be priced at €599 for the 8GB variant and €699 for the 12GB variant. The 8GB model comes with 128GB internal storage, and the 12GB model gives 256GB. The listing also gave us a quick look at the key specifications of the phone.

This time round, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Are you ready for the #OnePlus8T? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 21, 2020

Instead of the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will run OxygenOS 11, most likely atop Android 11, out of the box. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. It gives a 120Hz refresh rate and has HRD10+ support. For charge, the phone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Warp fast charging.

It seems that the design of this device is a little different than that of its predecessors. In the camera department, the device is said to have a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 48MP primary sensor with OIS. There is a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor along with it. There is a punch hole setup for a 16MP shooter in the front of the device.

From leaked renders, we know that the volume rocker will be on the right. And the power button and alert slider will be in their usual place on the left. The ejectable SIM card tray is at the bottom edge of the phone. The USB Type-C port and the loudspeaker grill also sit at the bottom. Though we can’t say this for sure yet, the phone might have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone may be offered in two color options – Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

To wrap it up, let’s look at what we know about OnePlus 8T so far:

Specs Display: 6.5″, Full HD+,120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 865 SoC

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear ultrawide camera: 16 MP

Rear macro lens: 5 MP

Rear monochrome lens: 2MP

Rear main camera: 48 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh, 65W Warp fast charging

OnePlus recently announced that the phone would be revealed on October 14. Until then, we will keep you in the loop of things and update you.