After months of speculations and endless rumors and possibilities, OnePlus 8 is finally out. And one thing we know about OnePlus is that it knows how to deliver. Over the years, OnePlus has been able to establish itself as one of the leading smartphone brands.

And with OnePlus 7T, the company raised the bar high for android phones or smartphones in general. But is the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro worth all the hype? Let’s find out.

Design

OnePlus 8 looks different than what we’re used to with previous designs. While the OnePlus 7T seemed utterly different from OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are almost identical.

The company has waved goodbye to the pop-up selfie camera we saw in 7 Pro. Instead, we now get a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner of the display in OnePlus 8. Another thing that’s missing is the teardrop notch housing of OnePlus 7T.

Speaking of missing things, the 6.55-inch phone comes with curved edges instead of a flat-screen and rounded edge. And with super-thin top and bottom bezels, you have an easy-to-grip and stunning looking phone with maximum screen real estate.

Despite the huge screen, OnePlus 8 still manages to be sleek and takes up lesser space than its rival phones (looking at you iPhone 11).



OnePlus 8 Pro, however, is slightly bigger than 8 with a 6.78-inch display. It has a more high-end appeal with curved vertical edges, matte-frosted Gorilla Glass with metal frame in between that covers the entire circumference of the body.

OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus phone that has an IP rating for dust and water resistance, IP68, to be precise. While the unlocked version of OnePlus 8 doesn’t have such a feature, but the carrier version will also come with an IP68 water resistance rating.

OnePlus 8 has three rear camera lenses that are placed vertically down the upper center. The camera has a slightly noticeable bump; however, they’re not as big as the one in 8 Pro.

The 8 Pro camera, however, has to be the most significant improvement seen in OnePlus phones to date. It has four rear cameras with a pretty sizable bump that’s easy to knock if you’re not careful enough. Thankfully, it comes with a translucent silicone case that’s relatively protective.

Display

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen that has a 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 1,100 nits brightness works amazingly well in the sun. You might think that the curved edge display might be a hazard. But surprisingly, there are no such issues with OnePlus 8. It’s as smooth as a 90Hz display needs to be.

OnePlus 8 Pro, has a 1440p display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. And the 6.78-inch screen tag along with 1300-nit display makes it big, bright, and smooth all at once.



However, the problem with OnePlus 8 Pro is the curved edge. It’s a lot more distracting than the 8. And you might have to deal with accidentally touching the curved edge now and then.

Both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as a punch-hole cutout selfie camera.

Camera

For years, one thing that OnePlus phones were lacking was a good camera. It was something that failed it from being up to the mark. However, that all changes with OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. You still get a lot of significant differences when you see the same pictures captured by OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. However, that doesn’t make OnePlus 8’s camera inferior to 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 comes with three rear lenses vertically aligned on the upper-center of the phone. It consists of 48MP, f/1.75 main camera, 16MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 2MP, f/2.4 camera. What’s missing is the telephoto/zoom lens that you get in the 8 Pro model.

But you still get amazing photos, especially in well-lit conditions. But when it’s time to take a low-light picture, you might not like the results you get from OnePlus 8. However, compared to some recent high-end phones and even 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 fails to capture the real essence of a particular scene.



The 8 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a pretty impressive camera. And it’s safe to say that it is one of the biggest camera upgrades we’ve seen in OnePlus phones.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras vertically placed just like in 8. It has a 48MP f/1.78 main camera, 8MP, f/2.44 3x telephoto camera, 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and 5MP, f/2.4 color filter camera.

Compared to OnePlus 8, the 8 Pro has much better lenses and an impressive level of detail and color accuracy. Even the macro shots are far better with 8 Pro than the 8.

Both phones have a 16MP fixed focus front camera that resides in a punch-hole cutout rather than a pop-up design.

OnePlus 8 lets you capture videos at 1080p/30fps resolution. But you can always upgrade it to 4K/60fps in the settings.

Specs and Price

One of the most significant upgrades we get is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with X55 5G modem. Hence, both phones support 5G.

OnePlus 8 comes with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, while OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 8 has 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE storage capacity. And the 8 Pro has 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage capacity.

Both phones run on OnePlus’ Oxygen OS as well as Android 10.

The 8 Pro even comes with dual-SIM slots, which are rare to find in the US. But one thing both phones lack is the 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are certainly more expensive than its predecessors. However, compared to its competitors, it’s still l lot more affordable even with the Snapdragon 865 processors.

The starting price of OnePlus 8 is $699 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The price goes up to $799 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The colors available for OnePlus 8 are Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.

OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. And it goes up to $999 for 12GB RAM ad 256GB Storage. You can get three color options in the 8 Pro model: Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue.

Battery Life and Charging

OnePlus has finally paid attention to its users and made wireless charging available. But unfortunately, only the 8 Pro model supports the long-awaited wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 has a 4,300-mAh battery with 30T (5V/6A) Wrap charging.

It has a pretty remarkable battery life that lasts up to 11 hours if set to a 60Hz refresh rate. But if you up the refresh rate to 90Hz, the battery life drops to 9hrs 55 minutes. However, the charging is impressively speedy. The 30T Wrap Charge charges the phone almost within an hour.

OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, supports both wired and wireless charging. It is the biggest every battery in any OnePlus flagship phones with a 4,510mAh battery. It supports 30T (5V/6A) Wrap Charge and wireless Wrap Charge 30.



The phone also lasts a full day with a single charge, which has to be a pretty impressive upgrade. However, if you 120Hz refresh rate does drain the battery a lot compared to OnePlus 8.

Again, the charging speed of OnePlus 8 Pro is also pretty impressive. In just 23 minutes, the phone charges up to 50% with the wired Wrap Charge. The wireless version, take 30 minutes to charge it to 50%, which is much faster than its competitors.

The wireless charger in the 8 Pro comes with a built-in fan to keep it cool while charging the phone. And you can hear a whirring noise when it’s doing its business. But with faint music in the background, the sound is almost inaudible.

Verdict

OnePlus is one of the best android phones in the market. And with the arrival of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, we’re again reminded why. The amazingly smooth display, sleek design, and comparatively affordable price tag make it more appealing.

The added bonus of excellent battery life, as well as the impressive Snapdragon 865 processor, set the bar high for any flagship phone is 2020.

There are, however, a few negatives in both the models. The camera could do a lot better, especially in OnePlus 8. And the camera bump on the OnePlus 8 Pro is a serious turn-off.

Be that as it may, both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are powerful smartphones packed with amazing features that won’t necessarily hurt your pocket.