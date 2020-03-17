OnePlus, for years has built up a different fanbase and following of its own. And the OnePlus phones are considered one of the best in the business. After a successful launch of OnePlus 7T last year, the anticipation of OnePlus 8 is even higher.

Nothing is for sure yet, but there are plenty of rumors surrounding the launch of the new OnePlus 8.

Release Date Rumors

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed when they’re releasing the OnePlus 8. But following the leaks and rumors, there are possibilities that it’ll drop sometime next month. Most probably, the second week of April.

There were two listings for the new OnePlus hardware match up on China’s TENAA certification site. The model numbers were ‘OnePlus IN2010’ and ‘OnePlus IN2020’. And these were the exact model as listed on Geekbench.

OnePlus has confirmed that via twitter that their next launch lineup is “5G-ready.”

Our next launch lineup is 5G-ready. Are you? pic.twitter.com/s3feVgTxgO — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) March 10, 2020

Design and Specification

OnePlus has always been sleek with its designs. And this time around as well, they’re

sticking with it. Even the ‘alert slider,’ that’s a signature OnePlus design is staying. And so is the premium glass on the back.

The screen comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. And there are high chances that it’ll have curved edges just like 7 and 7 Pro.

OnePlus uses its OxygenOS along with the stock Android with the Google Mobile Services layer.

OnePlus eight will also see the Zen Mode that made its debut last year. With suppressed notifications and a limited set of functions, Zen mode allows you to spend more time with yourself and less with the virtual world.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM. And the storage of 128 GB and 256 GB.

Camera and Battery

Back in January, there were rumors that OnePlus is developing disappearing cameras. And leaked pictures show that the company is also going the triple-camera direction. Even Robert Downey Jr. was spotted carrying one.



If the rumors are correct, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with three rear cameras with 64 MP main camera. There is a 20 MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera as well. It will also come with a time of flight camera for 3D processing and better depth perception.

The two front cameras will be on the top left of the screen with their punched out holes. Last year, OnePlus introduced a new macro mode that allows capturing a shot of anything as close as 1 inch. It is also hopefully returning along with the Nightscape mode for low light shots.

The OnePlus eight will come with a 4500 mAh battery. And they’re continuing the quick charge technology with the Wrap Charge system.