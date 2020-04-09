For a few years, OnePlus has proved that it is indeed one of the best smartphones in the business. And as the release day of its most anticipated phone, OnePlus 8 nears, more leaks and official confirmations are coming out.

We know that OnePlus is set to release the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14, 2020. And it is packed with great features. But now, OnePlus confirms that it will have wireless charging as well.

OnePlus 8 Pro to Come with Wireless Charging

In an interview with the Verge, Pete Lau, OnePlus’ CEO, confirmed that his next “ultraflagship” phone supports wireless charging. And what’s more impressive is that it takes just thirty minutes for the phone to charge up to 50%.

Also, OnePlus officially gave the announcement about the wireless charging via its Twitter. It announced that their “industry-leading Warp Charge technology is going wireless in the OnePlus 8 Series.”

For the first time ever, our industry-leading Warp Charge technology is going wireless on the #OnePlus8Series. — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 7, 2020

The OnePlus 8 series will have a Warp Charge wireless charging technology that operates at 30W. And according to Lau, taking the wattage up to 30W has solved the issue of the charging speed not being up to the expectation. However, some heating issues still remain.

How OnePlus 8 Wireless Charging Tackles Heat?

Despite an impressive 30W wireless charging, the question of overheating still remains. And Pete Lau has a perfect solution — installing a fan in the wireless charger.

It isn’t a new thing for wireless chargers to come with a built-in fan, but with a 30W charger, it’s more of a necessity. However, another problem is that it can get loud, especially at night.

According to Lau, the fan can get as loud as 30db. But with a night mode option, the noise is also taken care of. The night mode keeps the fan off and reduces the charging speed at night.

Another incredible feature that OnePlus 8 comes with is the built-in “isolated charge pumps” that reduce the voltage. While the voltage has been cranked up to 20V with 1.5 amps, the isolated charge pumps are what keeps it safe.