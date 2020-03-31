After a lot of talks, rumors, and speculations, OnePlus 8 is finally hitting the market. Over the last few months, there have been plenty of leaks regarding the new OnePlus 8 specs. And from the camera to the overall design leak, we have covered them all.

Now, OnePlus has finally revealed the release date of its brand new OnePlus 8 series.

Official Release Date

OnePlus officially revealed the release of the OnePlus 8 series with a 0.09-sec video teaser. The highly awaited phone is hitting the market on April 14, 2020, with a digital launch.

Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder, and CEO tweeted how the company had to push back the launch date three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that there were more than 2000 people involved in making the new OnePlus 8 series.

These are difficult times for us all, and I’ve been pained to see how the pandemic has unfolded and already hurt so many, both directly and indirectly (1/4) — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 29, 2020

What to Expect?

We’ve previously discussed what the OnePlus 8 series would look like. There were talks that the new OnePlus phones might have disappearing cameras. Another leak showed that the OnePlus 8 Pro might come with an extra camera as well.

We’ll know about the details and if there is a OnePlus 8 Lite/Z only after the release on April 14. However, OnePlus did give us a little information on the display of the upcoming series.

Last year, the OnePlus 7 had an amazing 90 Hz Fluid Display. It was one of the best displays in the market. This year, OnePlus has upped their game, and it’s coming out with 120 Hz Fluid Display. So, be prepared to have the smoothest display of all time.

Additional Features

It comes with a unique AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate is an industry high of 240 Hz. The screen has the latest generation of organic light-emitting materials that has a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits.

The OnePlus team used MEMC technology to support its 120 Hz refresh rate so the videos can play smoothly. This technology is used in high-end TVs. And it utilizes real-time algorithmic adjustments to insert additional frames to any video file.

The OnePlus 8 series comes with a true-to-life color display that supports up to 1 billion different shades of color.

So, get ready for a “Fast and Smooth” experience that OnePlus promises to deliver on April 14, 2020.